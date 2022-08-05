POLITICS
Atiku, Wike meet, pledge to resolve PDP crisis in 7 days
For the first time after the presidential primaries and selection of running mate which resulted in a crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, met on Thursday, to hammer out solutions to the logjam.
The duo held their long-awaited, face-to-face meeting behind closed doors at the private residence of Professor Jerry Gana, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, BoT, and pledged to resolve their differences within seven days.
The meeting held on a day Atiku named Senator Dino Melaye and Daniel Bwala as his campaign spokesmen with the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, boasting that the party will win the 2023 polls on account of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged failures.
A top ranking member of the party leadership noted that the meeting was held in a very cordial atmosphere with both men exchanging banters before meeting behind closed doors.
The source said: “The long-awaited meeting between our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike, was held at Professor Jerry Gana’s residence today (Thursday). They both agreed to set up a joint consultation committee made up of equal number of persons (from both sides) to thrash out the issues.
“This should be done between now and next week after which they are expected to brief the various organs of the party. This is the first step towards the setting up of our Presidential Campaign Council. Very soon, all these challenges will be behind us and the ruling APC will know their time in office is up for good.”
POLITICS
PDP’ll win 2023 polls —Ayu
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has boasted that the party will win the 2023 general election on account of what he described as the woeful performance of the President Buhari administration and the APC.
The PDP chairman spoke on Thursday at an interactive session with former national, zonal and state publicity secretaries of the party at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.
He said: “Our victory in Osun State shows clearly that we are on the way to victory.
“We are definitely going to win the next election, we’ll increase the number of governors, we’ll control the National Assembly, House of Representatives, most state Houses of Assembly and of course the big prize, friends, we shall return to the villa.
“Our publicity management is formed on the realities of our performance and the realities of what we want to do for the Nigerian people.
“We do not want to claim victories that we have not earned. And I think that it is important that we maintain this relationship with the Nigerian people. They should trust us. The English man says actions speak louder than words.
“And the Nigerian people, as long as we continue to do the right things, they will believe us and they will definitely give us their mandate.
“We have already demonstrated this in the last six to eight months since we took over as the NWC of the party.
“We try to convince Nigeria people of the disgusting realities that they find themselves in, thanks to the APC and all the lies they told against the PDP.”
Ayu added that Nigerians now know the remarkable difference between the PDP and the APC in terms of performance.
His words: “I think that message is getting through by the series of elections we’ve gone through.
“The elections in Abuja in the six local governments, people voted massively for the PDP. Out 68 councillors PDP won 48 and APC can down to 18 or so.
“The elections in Ekiti and Osun, again, it was clear that the preferred party that the Nigerian people want to take over power next year is still the PDP. This is not based on lies, is based on realities.
“It’s based on the reality of these two states elections — Ekiti and Osun, never mind we had hiccups in Ekiti for reasons which many Nigerian and party members know, we still keyed in on a very important state of Osun.
“This means we now control the heartland of the South-West. We control both Osun and Oyo, and if you control the heartland of the South-West, you are likely to win in the rest of the South-West in Ondo, in Ogun and of course the big prize in Lagos.
“So, we need to work harder to tell Nigerians the truth. We need to convey to Nigerians the failure of the APC and go ahead and tell them what we will do for them as realistically as possible.
“People don’t vote for you for what you did for them in the past alone. They don’t vote for you if they’re convinced that when you come in their quality of life will improve.”
Speaking in a similar vein, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, said the party under Ayu’s leadership has demonstrated capacity since it took office barely six months ago.
“When we took over eight months ago under the leadership of the rescue mission captain, Dr. Ayu, we came in with the mandate to reposition this party.
“Under his leadership, we have been pointedly directed that we need to change the narrative with regards to how we communicate.
“We started out by first of all determining exactly what we want to achieve. I know we’re used to a certain mindset about how communication should go.
“But we came out with the mandate that we will as a party and as a National Working Committee under the leadership of the chairman and the Directorate of Publicity that we will confront and engage in conversation war with the liars of the APC.”
POLITICS
Osun Guber: APC goes to tribunal
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has disclosed that it will approach the election petition tribunal to challenge the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in the state.
Addressing journalists on Thursday at the party secretariat over the anti-party activities of some party members, the party Chairman, Gboyega Famodun said APC lawyers have assured the party that it has established strong case the result.
He said the current situation with the party is just a temporary setback which will be corrected at the court of law.
“Our people we are going to the Tribunal and our lawyers has let us know that we have good cases at the Tribunal”, he added.
Speaking on the anti-party activities of some members, he said, “As it is, there is a room for discipline within the party constitution, but it must be legally followed. We have set up a machinery to investigate the activities of these individuals in their different wards, we will get report from the ward chairmen as how they have been behaving in their wards in the past few years.
“It will be interesting to know that we are so magnanimous enough… some of them have not been associating with the party for the past three years. They threw caution into the wind as they believe that what they are doing is quite right. So we called for the ward chairmen to write report on all of them and the constitution of the party will be used to deal with their different offences as it occurs to us”.
POLITICS
Tension rocks Lagos LP as 3 chieftains claim gov’ship ticket
There is confusion in the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) as three members are laying claim to its governorship ticket.
Moshood Salvador, who defected from All Progressives Congress (APC), was recently unveiled as LP’s governorship candidate at a ceremony attended by some national officials.
Not long after, the party appointed a caretaker committee chaired by Mr. Olukayo Salako, who was unveiled at a news conference on Tuesday.
It was learnt that one of the tasks given to the committee was to conduct a fresh congress to produce another governorship candidate and other candidates of the party.
However, another new entrant into the party from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has also laid claim to the governorship ticket of the party.
But our correspondent learnt that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in its publication of Personal Particulars of Governorship Candidates, listed Mr Ifagbemi Awamaridi as LP’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos.
Awamaridi, who spoke with our correspondent on Wednesday declared that he remains the governorship candidate and also the chairman of the party in the state.
He said, “There is no death and withdrawal and if they do anything, it is illegal. Many people will go to jail.”
