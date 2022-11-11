Atiku visits flood victims in Jigawa, donates 50million

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has donated N50 million to flood victims in Jigawa State.

He made the donation when he visited Hadeja, one of the most affected areas on Friday, to have a “personal experience of the devastation that victims of flooding across the country have been thrown into in the past weeks.”

Atiku described the scenes as horrendous and stressed the need for Nigeria to accord to climate change.

While he commiserated with the victims who have lost their lives, he called for help and said nothing is too big or too small to show empathy with them.

Atiku had equally donated N50 million to flood victims in Bayelsa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said about 2.5 million persons are affected and over 603 persons killed by the flooding caused by the rains across the country.

Some affected states are Kogi, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto, Imo, Abia, Edo, Delta, Kogi, Niger, Plateau and parts of the Federal Capital Territory.