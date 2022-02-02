POLITICS
Atiku to announce decision on 2023 presidency
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says he will make his decision on the 2023 presidential race public in due course.
The Wazirin Adamawa was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.
He spoke on Tuesday during a visit to Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Government House in Minna.
Atiku told reporters that Bello narrated the enormous security challenges bedeviling the State.
“The level of insecurity in Niger State is a pathetic one. I got a vivid picture of what is going on from the governor and it is unfortunate,” he said.
On his ambition to lead Nigeria and whether he plans to contest again, Atiku said the question would be answered later.
“I am on courtesy call. I will let you know at the appropriate time”, the politician replied.
In his remark, Bello decried the extent of destruction and pains inflicted on the people of Niger in recent years.
The Governor, however, expressed optimism that all the perpetrators of terror would be defeated soon.
POLITICS
Trump considers contesting for President in 2024, pardoning US Capitol riot suspects
Former US President Donald Trump has said he might run for the office of President again in 2024, the Guardian reports.
He promised that he would pardon some of those charged for their part in the assault on the US Capitol last year if he was reelected in the 2024 presidential vote.
Trump disclosed this at a rally on Saturday night in Conroe, Texas.
“If I run, and if I win we will treat those people from January 6th fairly. We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly,” Trump said.
Hundreds of Trump supporters invaded the US legislature in Washington on January 6 last year in an effort to block certification of President Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory.
Reports revealed that more than 700 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the riot that left five people dead and the country thrown into confusion. That list grows by the day as the sprawling investigation churns on.
Most of the accused are not charged with violence or vandalism but merely with having illegally entered the building and generally face misdemeanor charges.
However, some longer sentences have been handed down and more of the approximately 225 individuals accused of acts of violence could face serious repercussions in court.
Trump has repeatedly spoken out against the prosecution of those who took part in the riot but had yet to put pardons on the table before his Saturday rally.
The former president has been accused of stoking the Capitol violence with a fiery speech claiming election fraud, assertions that have never been substantiated by the states in question, the Justice Department or US courts.
A House of Representatives select committee is also in the midst of probing how the attack occurred and whether Trump and members of his circle had a part in encouraging it.
Trump displayed his outrage at the committee on Saturday, calling its work a “disgrace.”
POLITICS
Oyebanji wins Ekiti APC guber primary election
The former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election held on Thursday.
Declaring the result of the poll, which was held in all the 177 wards, the chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Muhammed Abubakar Baduru of Jigawa State said Oyebanji scored the highest number of votes to defeat other contestants.
According to him, statistics from the returning officers showed that other contestants scored virtually zero in most wards because they did not participate in the process, having alleged irregularities.
Below are records of what Oyebanji scored in all the councils.
Ado LG – 9,380
Efon LG – 3,047
Ekiti East LG – 5574
Liti West LG – 11,399
Emure – 4,018
Ekiti Southwest – 5,880
Irepodun/ Ifelodun – 4297
Gbonyin – 5690
Ijero – 6,714
Moba – 8,196
Ilejemeje – 3011
Ikere – 5,546
Oye – 9,359
Ikole – 9,619
Ido-Osi – 5,368
Ise-Ekiti – 4048
Registered members – 183560
Accredited members – 107877
Total vote cast – 104983
Bamidele Faparusi – 376
Ojo – 767
Opeyemi Bamidele – 760
Bamisile 400
Oyebanji – 101703
Afolabi – 47
Popoola – 239
Addressing journalists, Baduru appreciated party members for their display of maturity and cooperation which led to the success of the poll.
He noted that the election was transparent and devoid of any manipulation, saying the method for the exercise was reached by all aspirants during a stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday.
He called on the winner to be magnanimous in victory while those who lost should be strong in defeat.
POLITICS
Former Senate President Saraki declares for presidency
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has indicated interest to contest Nigeria’s presidential election in 2023.
The former Kwara governor made this known on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Saraki asserted that he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions. He said, “Earlier, I replied to a follower of mine on Twitter who like thousands of you has been clamouring for a united front to #RescueNigeria.
“As we prepare for the journey ahead, I hope we can all join hands to get the ticket of our great party, PDP, and build a nation that works for all of us.
“Join me to make our communities safer and provide real opportunities for you and your families. I have a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.
“Let’s build a new Nigeria that works for everyone!” Saraki is the latest politician to have indicated interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in office next year.
Latest News
- Attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau sends jitters across Africa
- Yung6ix plans collaboration with Wyclef
- Atiku to announce decision on 2023 presidency
- Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to reunite on screen for The Equalizer
- Whoopi Goldberg suspended at The View after ‘wrong and hurtful’ Holocaust comments
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria’s Security Adviser, Defence Chief hold talks with UK government over insecurity
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Wall Street ends volatile month on a high note
-
LIFESTYLES8 hours ago
Why masturbating with your partner can be really fun
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Boeing wins Qatar Airways order for 737 Max planes, new 777X freighters
-
BUSINESS7 hours ago
Google parent Alphabet beats earnings expectations
-
SPORTS1 day ago
LaLiga: Mbappe agrees deal with Real Madrid to become highest-paid player in the world
-
NEWS1 day ago
US lifts suspension on ‘drop box’ visa applications in Nigeria
-
NEWS2 days ago
Burkina Faso restores constitution, names coup leader president