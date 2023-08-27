Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has taunted President Bola Tinubu for leaving out his primary and secondary education in his records.

Atiku is currently challenging the declaration of Tinubu as President by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Atiku on Sunday in a post on X, former Twitter, wondered why Tinubu had to omit this records despite filling them when he contested as governor in 1999.

Atiku wrote: I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan. According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState

. I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity 😆 -AA