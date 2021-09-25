NEWS
Atiku, Tambuwal, Saraki push for South to retain PDP national chair
Intrigues and horse-trading are said to be the reasons why the Peoples Democratic Party has failed in arriving at a zoning formula for its National Convention.
Permutations over the 2023 elections have overwhelmed the party’s ongoing consideration of zoning of offices.
Some serial presidential aspirants from the North, including ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and ex-Governor Sule Lamido are pushing for the retention of the 2017 formula which will see the South occupying the National Chairman’s seat.
The offices to be filled at the convention scheduled for October 30 include the National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South); National Secretary; Deputy National Secretary; National Financial Secretary; National Organising Secretary; National Treasurer; National Auditor; National Legal Adviser; National Publicity Secretary; National Youth Leader and National Women Leader.
The Southwest zone is being considered for the chairmanship of the party with a former governor from the zone who has long indicated interest in the race being favoured among other contestants.
A session of the Zoning Committee of the party, headed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in Enugu on Thursday was inconclusive.
Some PDP leaders from the North met on Tuesday and agreed on a zoning formula that would lead to the retention of the 2017 power sharing format.
But the proposals from the affected Northern leaders have led to intrigues and divergent opinions among PDP governors and party bigwigs.
It was gathered that while some party leaders are demanding that all offices be thrown open without recourse to zoning, some foundation members, some governors from the North and the South, including Nyesom Wike, are insisting on strict adherence to the rotation of party offices in anticipation of power shift to the South in 2023.
Some party leaders, especially members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP, are however worried that there are no presidential aspirants from the Southwest, the Southeast and the South-south with enough clout to win the presidential poll in 2023.
The governors and party leaders in question claimed that it has been difficult to get a presidential aspirant who can attract mass followership from the North and the South like the late Chief M.K.O Abiola and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo ahead of the 2023 election.
A top source, who spoke in confidence, said: “The truth is that calculations over the chances of PDP in 2023 are delaying the zoning of party offices. There are many intrigues on zoning because the shape of the party offices will define the presidential slot of the party.
“Forget the assuaging comments of the Chairman of the Zoning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, that his panel has no mandate to decide on zoning of President and Vice President tickets. Zoning of party offices determines the presidential and vice presidential slots.
“So, for those interested in contesting the presidential ticket of the party in 2023, the zoning of offices is crucial to their ambition. But they are engaging in what I may call proxy war or lobbying.
“Once the National Chairman emerges from North or South, the presidential candidate of the party will alternate accordingly. So, the zoning formula can make or mar the ambition of any presidential aspirant.”
The source said there were suspicions that some of the Northern PDP leaders who met on Tuesday night in Abuja were working for Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, Lamido and other Northern presidential aspirants, who he said made a strong case for the party’s retention of its 2017 zoning formula.
He added: “Although all the aspirants have kept quiet on the zoning formula, all their strategists and loyalists are neck-deep in zoning politics. The roll call at the session was instructive.
“Some of those at the meeting were Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; a former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Inna Ciroma; ex-governors Attahiru Bafarawa, Babangida Aliyu, Sule Lamido and Boni Haruna; a former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje; a former Minister of Special Duties Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and Hon. Theophillus Dakkas Shan.
“Others included Senator Zainab Kure; Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya; Dr. Akilu Indabawa; Hon. Galadima Abba; Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed; Hajiya Hauwa Musa Kida; Hon. Manu Swa; Mrs. Launrentia Mallam and Dr. Aminu Abdullahi, among others.
“The game is so overwhelming that the Zoning Committee is managing it with care to avoid anything that could erode the unity of the party.”
Responding to a question, the source said: “The Northern PDP leaders were of the opinion that there are no strong presidential aspirants in the South that could earn a broad-based North-South support for PDP to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
“The permutation is that the APC ought to be beaten to its 12 million votes in the North.”
Investigation also revealed that some Southern PDP leaders have been tinkering with Option B in case the party’s chairmanship slot is retained in the South as was the case in 2017.
Findings revealed that PDP leaders from the South-South are already plotting to secure the position of the vice presidential candidate of the party against the Southeast which got same in 2019.
The argument of the South-South is that its voting strength is bigger than that of the Southeast.
A party source said: “We are caught in zoning politics in such a manner that if it is not well managed, it can consume the party or undermine its electoral fortunes.
“While some party leaders have been adamant on the 2017 zoning formula, the South-South is now trying to displace the Southeast for the vice president ticket. It means the South-South PDP leaders are plotting to alter the 2019 power equation. This is unhealthy for PDP.
“They are saying that since election is a game of number, PDP is stronger in the South-South than in the Southeast. They claimed that apart from having six states, the South-South garnered 2,233,232 votes for PDP during the 2019 presidential election as against the Southeast’s 1,693,485.”
As at press time, Governor Nyesom Wike was also said to be interested in the VP slot with ex-Governor Peter Obi and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa also said to be in the race.
Speaking with our correspondent, a former governor, who was in Enugu at the last session, said: “We have a big challenge on our hands. We need to be large-hearted when we reconvene on Thursday to finalise our decision on zoning. We must give and take in the overall interest of PDP in 2023.
“I hope the ongoing consultations and negotiations will lead to a consensus which can help PDP to dislodge APC from power.”
Indications emerged yesterday that PDP leaders and key stakeholders may settle for a consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman ahead of the party’s national convention billed to hold on October 30.
Inside sources confided in our correspondent yesterday that the Southwest zone was being considered for the chairmanship, with a former governor from the zone who has long indicated interest in the race favoured among other contestants.
One of the sources, who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, said the decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja on Thursday night.
Responding to a question, the source said: “Yes, it is true that a former governor from the Southwest is being considered as a consensus candidate for the chairmanship because of his maturity and past experience in party administration at the national level.
“After wide consultations, we ruled out any state where the PDP currently has a sitting governor, to avoid the type of leadership crisis that the party is presently passing through.
“We don’t want a situation where a sitting chairman would be beholden to a sitting governor of his home state, like the case we have in hand and which we have been battling to resolve in the past few weeks.
“However, the decision to present a consensus candidate is not final yet and we have not foreclosed the possibility of having other aspirants joining the race, because we can’t stop other qualified members from contesting.”
So far, three aspirants from the Southwest are believed to have indicated interest in the chairmanship position. They include a former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayo Fayose and the PDP candidate in the 2020 Ondo State governorship election, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.
But Jegede was on Thursday appointed the Deputy Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee, a sub-committee of the National Convention Organising Committee chaired by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri.
By implication, his role as member of a sub-committee of a parent committee charged with the responsibility of organising the convention may constitute a clash of interest should he decide to contest for the position of party chairman in the same convention.
Stating some of the factors for which the said former governor is being considered for the chairmanship, another party source said his neutrality in the various leadership crises at both the national and Southwest zonal levels has been a huge advantage.
“Recall that the person in view was deeply involved in the various reconciliatory efforts during the leadership crisis that rocked the Southwest PDP shortly before the recent zonal congress in that zone.
“He is also being considered based on the fact that he has never been associated with any of the factions in the protracted leadership crisis at the national level that led to the suspension of Prince Uche Secondus as National Chairman.
“With our experience in the recent past, leaders and elders of our great party have resolved that the next national chairman will not emerge from a state where the PDP has a sitting governor, to avoid a repeat of the problems that brought the party to the present crisis situation.
“We all know how Secondus, who is from Rivers State, emerged as national chairman in 2017 and the role his home governor played in ensuring his emergence, despite the fact that it was the Southwest that was being considered for the position at the time.
“It became a case of ‘he who pays the piper dictates the tune’, but along the line, the ‘falcon decided to ignore the falconer’ and the party ended up in what we now see as a no-win situation,” the source added.
Following fruitless efforts to resolve the lingering leadership crisis triggered by the animosity between Secondus and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, stakeholders in the party have resolved to treat the matter as a crisis in the local chapter of Rivers PDP.
Recall that Secondus was first suspended by his Ward chapter, followed by another suspension order from his local government chapter. The suspension order was upheld by a High Court in Port Harcourt and the embattled chairman is currently battling to upturn the order at the Court of Appeal.
NEWS
Bandits now collecting taxes from farmers in President Buhari’s home state
Bandits in some parts of Katsina State are currently running quasi-administrative policies that include the imposition of taxes on farmers.
Katsina is the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The bandits have been taxing farmers in Danmusa and Batsari Local Government Areas.
Mostly affected villages are Gurzar-Kuka, Mara, Dunya, Batsarin-Alhaji, Nahuta, Kasai, Dangeza, Dantudu and other villages that are close to forests.
The farmers in these villages are asked to pay to access their farms or forced to work on the farms of the criminals.
One of the affected farmers, Muhammed Auwal, 55, in Nahuta village said from the last farming season, farmers in his village were asked to pay tax to bandits to access their farms but that didn’t protect them from attacks by the bandits.
“They’d seize our cattle or motorbikes. This season, they asked our neighbouring village, Kasai, to contribute money and buy fertilizer for them which they did.
“Last season, every household in Nahuta had to pay N1,000 and we contributed more than N2 million as tax for the bandits which we delivered to them before they allowed us to farm. But this season, we’re lucky because they didn’t ask for tax from us maybe because soldiers have been deployed to our community. But villages surrounding us are still battling with these insecurity issues.”
Another farmer , Salisu, 45, from Tashar Modibbo said he could only cultivate seven out of the 20 acres of his farmland due to insecurity in his village.
“Even this farming season we were asked to pay N2,000 as tax for everyone who has cattle-ridge tool and I have one, so I paid N2,000 last year and this farming season.
“We contributed at least N200,000 to them. Once we fail to pay the tax; they would not allow us to farm and they can still confiscate your motorbike, mobile phone or money. No one can dare say he won’t pay the tax. We don’t inform authorities for fear of consequences,’’ he added.
Also speaking, Alhaji Sa’adu Nuhu Batsari, 65, a large-scale farmer said every household in Batsarin-Alhaji had to pay N500 to the bandits from the last farming season.
He added that the bandits also demanded that the villagers supply them with fertilizer, noting that villagers had to tax themselves to purchase the fertilizer.
“Once you’re on the farm these people would come and abduct, kill or harass you. I abandoned my farms that are deep inside the bush and now work on the one close to town that is only two hectares. The constant threat stopped me from going to the farm.”
Audu Sada, a farmer in Gurzar-Kuka village, related how his brother recently donated N20,000 as the balance of N200,000 earlier demanded by bandits as tax before they allowed them to access their farms and escape from being kidnapped.
“Recently, they came here in broad daylight wielding AK47 rifles, asking us to contribute N200,000 before we would access our farms. They promised that when we paid the money they wouldn’t kidnap anybody among us. My elder brother had personally paid N20,000 as our contribution,” he said.
“That’s the only option we have because our communities have been forgotten by the government. The truth is that the bandits have taken over power here. Because since they came and killed about seven people last year, we’ve not witnessed the presence of police officers in our villages. Even when we reported to Danmusa Divisional Office they’d not dare coming here”
In Kurechi village of Dutsin-Ma local government, farmers are compelled to pay taxes to Habibu, the leader of the bandits in the area.
It was gathered that two farmers were shot by bandits in the village for failure to pay Habibu tax for them to access their farms. One of the victims died from gunshot wounds while the other is still receiving treatment.
It was further gathered that Habibu had been forcing farmers to pay money ranging from N50,000 to N100,000 before they could access their farms or face his wrath of kidnapping or killing his victims.
According to our source in the village who pleaded anonymity, the bandit leader, who is well known to them, had earlier promised not to allow any farmer to access his farm for the whole of this season in Kurechi, Sana’wa, Jan-ruwa and other communities within.
“Recently bandits under Habibu’s command came here and shot two farmers. One had died while the other is still receiving treatment,” the source recalled.
He added, “We know him very well. There’s a time the vigilante conducted a house-to-house search for guns from herdsmen and AK47 rifles were recovered from his father and elder brother and that led to their execution by the vigilante.
“That’s how that little boy, Habibu, escaped into the bush and joined the bandits. And all of a sudden, he had metamorphosed into a gang leader and began to terrorize our communities. He’d even promised not to allow anybody to go to the farm this year.
“Many farmers are paying him what he demanded from them out of fear for their lives. If you dare them, you’ll die because security operatives don’t come here to our aid.”
NEWS
$1.2m NNPC ‘bribe’ used to finance 2015, 2019 presidential elections – Report
Lawsuits in London and New York have shed light on how fees trading firms paid agents to win oil contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) may have been used to fund the country’s past two general elections, Bloomberg reports.
Quoting filings in a suit filed by an ex-employee of British oil giant, BP Plc, Bloomberg reported that $300,000 and $900,000 were paid to intermediaries in 2014 and 2018 as part of lobby for lucrative contracts, with the funds said to be funneled into electioneering activities.
Pro-democracy campaigners have at different times expressed worry over campaign funding and failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor source of campaign funds and spending limit by candidates.
According to Bloomberg, a former Glencore Plc employee in July admitted paying a middleman $300,000 to secure a crude shipment from the NNPC, understanding the money would be spent on the nationwide vote that took place four years earlier.
Jonathan Zarembok, who left BP’s West Africa desk last year, said in the suit that he suspected fees paid by the United Kingdom energy giant to obtain NNPC contracts would go toward the 2019 elections. He filed an employment claim against the BP, alleging he was fired for raising concerns about the large sums being transferred to intermediaries to win business in Nigeria.
Zarembok said in a witness statement made public this month that emails sent in 2017 by a BP executive in Nigeria were a “clear red flag” and implied “there would be pressure to pay bribes.” The emails discussed how preparations for elections would get under way in 2018. “We understand what that means,” the executive wrote.
The company then wired $900,000 in fees to a local agent after securing two oil cargoes from the NNPC, he said.
“BP is defending in full and denies all allegations made by the claimant,” the company noted in a statement.
It declined further comment while Zarembok’s case at a London employment tribunal continues.
Bloomberg reports that similar details emerged two months ago when Anthony Stimler, who left Glencore in 2019, pleaded guilty to corruption and money-laundering charges.
Stimler was notified in September 2014 that “Foreign Official 1” was asking all NNPC clients to pay an advance on each cargo “in connection with a then-upcoming political election,” according to U.S court filings. He then had Glencore wire $300,000 to an intermediary company, which prosecutors said was used “to pay bribes to Nigerian officials.”
US prosecutors outlined how Stimler and others paid bribes worth millions of dollars in several countries, including to NNPC officials, between 2007 and 2018. A Glencore spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment.
“The conduct described in the plea is unacceptable and has no place in Glencore,” the company said in a statement on July 26.
Bloomberg had previously reported that the unnamed “Foreign Official 1” refers to Diezani Alison-Madueke, who served as Nigeria’s oil minister and oversaw the NNPC between 2010 and 2015. Her party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost the elections in March 2015 to Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC).
It’s not true – NNPC
The NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Garbadeen Muhammad, said the allegation was “not true”.
When contacted, the APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, simply said, “The story is inconsequential for now until they come up with specifics.”
Efforts to get the reaction of the PDP were also not successful as the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, did not respond to phone calls. He was also yet to react to the SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him.
CSOs demand probe
Speaking on the allegations, the executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, lamented the failure of the government to block leakages and take measures to control the use of dirty money in politics.
Rafsanjani, who is also the coordinator, Transparency International (TI) in Nigeria, said the CISLAC had been calling for stronger sanctions against those corrupting and commercialising the country’s electoral process.
“The last election in 2019 showed gross impunity and open use of public funds to finance some individual’s elections without being sanctioned.
“There have been credible allegations that show how some officials in the NNPC were involved in financing individual’s elections and nothing was done to even stop the continuation of such abuses of public funds.
“Again, with the 2023 elections approaching, such abuses will continue since there is no political will to sanitise our electoral process,” Rafsanjani said.
Also, the executive director, Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED), Dr Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi said, “This is another scandal in which Nigeria’s oil company has been fingered.”
He lamented that this particular case is even more worrisome because the electoral process itself was targeted.
“The CHRICED believes these allegations should be comprehensively investigated. Who collected the bribes in question, and how were the monies used in the electoral process? These questions demand urgent answers, and those found culpable should be held accountable,” Zikirullahi said.
NEWS
‘Nigeria’s economy on verge of collapse’, Sanusi raises alarm
A former governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has said the Nigerian economy is about to collapse.
Former Central Bank (CBN) Governor and immediate past Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Friday said the Nigerian economy is about to collapse totally as he warned that oil which he described in parable as the goose laying the ‘golden egg’ for the country is about to die.
Sanusi who spoke at the closing of the Kaduna Investment Summit, tagged KadInvest 6.0 said aside the fact that Nigeria is having difficulties in oil production, the product is now being rejected in the global market, as there is no longer a future in carbon.
The former CBN governor who pointed out that the future lies in knowledge based economy, which is the theme of the summit, however lamented that Nigeria is behind many African countries in innovation index and ranking 114th globally.
He lamented that while Ghana with a smaller economy invests more in education, Nigeria spends only seven percent of its budget in that direction, saying that, only eight of every 100 Nigerians who start primary school, complete university education.
According to him, “globally, work is being redefined. 30 to 40 per cent of workers in developed economies will need to significantly upgrade their skills by 2030. And what are the major drivers of this redefinition? ICT and remote working, which we have seen even here with COVID. There is increased automation and artificial intelligence. Very soon, robots will take over work in most countries and those who would have jobs are those who operate the robots or manufacture the robots or service the robots.
“And you have decarbonisation. For us in Nigeria, the enclave economy that we have, the so-called goose that lays the golden egg is about to die. There will be no eggs. The future is not in the carbons.
“A few months ago, Germany was able to produce enough renewable energy for the entire country’s needs. Today, we are having difficulties selling Nigerian oil. So, not only are we having problems to produce, even when we produce, the market is not there.
“So, this is forcing a change, and for us as a country that depends on oil, things need to change.
“Nigeria is ranked 114th in the global innovation index. We are lower than other African countries such as Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal. We are in fact ranked 14th in sub-Saharan Africa. I think we should have this reality check and know where we are as a country. Let’s stop calling ourselves the giant of Africa, because we are the giant with clay feet.
“Countries like Kenya, Rwanda and Senegal are ahead of us. I am not even talking about South Africa. Our expenditure on education is only seven per cent of the budget. We are spending less on education than Ghana; I am not talking about as per percentage of the budget; in absolute terms, even though the Ghanaian economy is much smaller than the Nigerian economy, even though the Ghanaian government revenue is less than Nigeria’s revenue, Ghana is spending more on education than Nigeria.
“And we are surprised that industries are moving to Ghana. We are surprised that the Ghanaian president has become the leading President in Africa? We are not investing in education and human capital.
“We have a 68 per cent missing job requirement and the major areas being IT, communication and decision making. And the completion rate between entry into primary one and completing university is eight per cent, meaning that out of every 100 pupils who go into primary school, only eight come out of university. And out of those eight, nine percent, which is one of the eight, will get a job.
“So, this is the reality in addition to what is happening globally. Now, digitization to level the playing field is required if we are deliberate and we shift from consumption to value creation. But, part of our problem is that even when we have the solution at our feet, we do not take it,” he said.
