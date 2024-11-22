Atiku slams Tinubu, says loan burden crushing Nigeria’s economy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has again slammed President Bola Tinubu’s seemingly insatiable appetite for foreign loans.

Atiku said this against the backdrop of Thursday’s National Assembly approval of the President’s request to borrow N1.7 trillion from external sources.

The Turakin Adamawa said in a statement released in Abuja that “the recent report released by the World Bank, showing Nigeria as the third most indebted country to the International Development Association (IDA), is very concerning.

“This report is coming just when the government has already sent a proposal to the National Assembly signalling an intention to borrow an additional N1.7tn being shortfall in the 2024 budget through Euro Bonds.

“What makes this particular loan proposal even more concerning is that it is benchmarked at the exchange rate of 1 USD to N800, whereas the current exchange rate from the Central Bank of Nigeria stands at over N1,600 to 1 USD.

“Nigeria is sinking further in debt, and the National Assembly has become an accomplice once more.

“Tinubu had, in July this year, boasted that the FIRS and Customs under his watch have collected all-time high revenues to finance the budget.

“Why then are they still borrowing? There is something that they are not telling Nigerians, even as they are being crushed by a combination of their failed trial-and-error policies and loan rackets.

“These Tinubu’s loans are bone-crushing to Nigerians and bringing insufferable pressure on the economy, especially when they are not properly negotiated and utilised.

“It is concerning that the voracious appetite for these humongous loans is powered by corruption and not for infrastructure and development needs.

“A report by Budgit, a budget watchdog, has disclosed that the 2024 budget is a mess because of the level of pork associated with it.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!