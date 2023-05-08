Atiku, PDP apply for live coverage of court proceedings

The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have filed an application for live coverage of court proceedings in their case against president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

In the motion by the PDP and Atiku’s legal team led by Chris Uche, SAN, they specifically applied for “An order directing the Court’s Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom.”

PDP and Atiku in the petition argued that the case is a matter of national concern and public interest, and that televising court proceedings will enhance public confidence.

Their argument is that the case involved citizens and electorates in the 36 sates of the Federation who participated in the just concluded presidential polls while adding that the international community is interested in Nigeria’s electoral process

In the motion, Aiku and PDP are also contending that, “With the huge and tremendous technological advances and developments in Nigeria and beyond, including the current trend by this court towards embracing electronic procedures, virtual hearing and electronic filing, a departure from the rules to allow a regulated televising of the proceedings in this matter is in consonance with the maxim that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.

“Televising court proceedings is not alien to this court, and will enhance public confidence”, the petitioners noted.

They also prayed the court to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Tinubu by the ruling All Progressives Congress, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Tinubu, through his team of lawyers led by Wole Olanipekun, questioned the legal validity of petitions attempting to overturn his election win.

Tinubu in a preliminary objection described Atiku as a consistent loser who has been switching political parties since 1993 in search of power..

Tinubu was declared the winner of the presidential election after scoring a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes and Obi who came third with a total of 6,101,533 votes.