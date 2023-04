Former Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has paid a condolence visit to Billionaire businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata over the death of his wife. Hajiya Rabi.

Hajiya Rabi Aminu Dantata died on Saturday in a hospital in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Mama Rabi, as she was affectionately known, died in her late 70s after a long illness.