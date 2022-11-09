Atiku pays condolence visit to Sen David Mark over son’s death

Former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abbubakar on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to former Senate President, David over the demise of his son, Tunde Jonathan Mark.

Tunde Mark, who died in a London hospital on October 22, after a long battle with cancer, was the first son of the former President of the Senate.

Atiku was accompanied to the condolence visit by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

He consoled Mark to take heart and accept the tragedy as an act of God.