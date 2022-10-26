Atiku on personal vendetta, against me over killer herdsmen – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar of waging a personal vendetta against him.

Ortom explained that Atiku’s action was because he demanded an apology for wrongly accusing him of profiling the Fulani in Benue State.

Ortom, who further accused Atiku of shunning him in the appointment of his campaign team, revealed this at the State’s Government House in Makurdi.

He recounted calling Atiku to debunk the statement in the media, but he never did.

The governor vowed never to stop to keep quiet over the killings and displacement of people of the State by herders.

According to Ortom: “When Atiku spoke at the Arewa House a few days ago, accusing me of profiling the Fulani as criminals, I called him to express my displeasure over it and called on him to apologise and to also call his media handlers to order over the misinformation.

“Atiku never did and has gone around to snub me in the recruitment of his campaign structure. Anyway we are waiting for the day of the election.

“I have Fulani people in my government and they can live freely in the State. But they have to respect the law of the State.

“Several attacks by herdsmen have left our State desolate with over two million IDPs in camps and they say I should not talk.”