Atiku, Obi get Certified True Copy, prepare appeal

The legal teams of the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, on Friday confirmed that they had received the Certified True Copies of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The PEPC had on Wednesday delivered a 12-hour judgment on the appeals arising from the presidential election, upholding the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku and Obi had rejected the court’s judgment, vowing to approach the Supreme Court.

Obi’s lead counsel, Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), disclosed to one of our correspondents on the telephone that he had received a copy of the judgment.

“I have a copy of the judgment; they are scanning it at the moment,” he said.

Also, Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche (SAN), confirmed the development.

“Yes; we have just received it,” he said while responding to a text message sent to him.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, had in a statement issued earlier on Friday slammed the PEPC for allegedly failing to release the certified copies of the judgment to the former vice president’s legal team.

“By not making available to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Certified True Copies of the judgment of Wednesday for its filings at the Supreme Court, the Presidential Election Petition Court is undermining Atiku’s and Nigerians’ quest for justice,” Shaibu had claimed.

A copy of the judgment went viral on social media on Friday.

The 798-page document was signed by the Secretary of the PEPC and dated September 8, 2023.