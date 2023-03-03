Atiku, Obi approach court, demand election materials inspection

The presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have approached the Presidential Electoral Tribunal seeking permission to inspect the electoral materials used in last Saturday’s presidential election.

Their request is contained in two two ex-parte motions which they presented to the PEC Secretariat of the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Both motions, with the Independent Electoral Commission and two others as defendants, were listed on Friday (today).

The two candidates rejected the conciliatory gesture of incoming President Bola Tinubu.

