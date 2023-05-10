Atiku mourns PDP Southwest Vice Chairman Adagunodo

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, has expressed his condolences over the death of the party’s South West Vice Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, describing him as a “patriot and and political asset.”

The former vice president in a condolence message on Wednesday described the late Adagunodo as a committed community steward.

He said Adagunodo was a people-oriented politician, great parliamentarian, and political administrator.

Abubakar commiserated with the PDP family at the national level and in Osun State on the sad loss of their illustrious son.

He said he felt the deep pain of his in-laws, the Obokun people of Ijeshaland, and everyone in Osun at this moment of grief.

Adagunodo died at 62 in America after a brief illness.