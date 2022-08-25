Atiku meets Wike, others in London

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor says he is proud to have chosen Funke Akindele as his running mate in the 2023 upcoming election.

Jandor said this in a congratulatory message to celebrate Akindele’s 45th birthday.

Jandor in a message on his verified social media handles, described Akindele as a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose.

He said she has made Lagos proud, distinctly as one of the most celebrated daughters, a leader in the film and entertainment industry, and an astute business owner.

I celebrate a phenomenal and accomplished woman at 45, not because she has chosen to be my partner on this quest to birth a breath of fresh air in Lagos, or because she is my kin and a true daughter of Lagos state.

I celebrate you because you are a shining example of what it means to be a woman with purpose. You have approached every challenge with integrity, every opportunity with grace, and every lesson with humility. You are supple but firm and warm to all who have the fortune of meeting you.

Your Excellency-in-waiting, you have made Lagos proud, distinctly as one of our most celebrated daughters, a leader in the film and entertainment industry, and an astute business owner. Your impact continues to be felt by thousands of people in Nigeria and millions more across the world.

Funke, Mama Ibeji, Jenifa, Lefty, MD; these are all parts of the legacies you have carved for yourself. Deputy Governor is the next task and given your track record, I am certain you will attain it and positively impact our people on a much greater scale.

Jandor wished Akindele many more prosperous years.