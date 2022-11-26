Atiku meets business leaders in Lagos, presents economic blueprint

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday in Lagos met with business leaders, investors and captains of industry across various sectors to present his economic agenda for the country, ahead of the 2023 polls.

The event, an interactive session with industrialists, business executives, entrepreneurs and foreign investors, was held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; foremost entrepreneur and investor, Tony Elumelu, and founder of Zenith Bank, Mr Jim Ovia, led the pack of business leaders that graced the event, which was also attended by Atiku’s running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, PDP governors and party stalwarts.

Speaking at the event, Atiku said the 2023 presidential election presented another opportunity for Nigeria, which, he said, stands at the threshold between indifference and greatness.

