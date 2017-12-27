Atiku denies attacking PDP Chairman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has debunked rumours that he made negative remarks about the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

According to Atiku, in a tweet on his handle, the statement was borne out of hatred and should be disregarded.

He added that he has no personal issues with the PDP Chair or the party’s chieftains.

“It has come to the notice of the Atiku Media Office that there is a statement purportedly attributed to His Excellency @atiku Abubakar currently making the rounds on social media.

“We wish to state for the records that the purported statement aimed at pitching the Waziri Adamawa against the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP NEC, PDP Governors and stakeholders of the PDP party is contrived and baseless.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar enjoys excellent relationship with Prince Uche Secondus, the Party’s NEC and all serving PDP Governors and stakeholders of the party,” he wrote.