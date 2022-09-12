Atiku condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Yet-to-be-identified assailants opened fire on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District late on Sunday killing an unspecified number of police officers attached to the lawmaker.

Reacting to the development on his Facebook page late Sunday night, Atiku said the attack on Ubah stands condemned and offered condolences to the families of those injured and killed in the attack.

The PDP presidential flagbearer wrote, “The attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack. I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country.”

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, said there was an attack on the men of the command at Enugwu-Ukwu, but insisted that the casualty figure were still unknown.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has today(Sunday), led police operatives to the scene where sporadic shootings took place in Enugu-Ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident are still sketchy, operatives are on the ground there as operations are going on and the situation is being monitored. Further details shall be communicated please.”