The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has outlined specific criteria President Bola Tinubu must consider for anyone he would appoint as the next governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The spokesman for Atiku Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, who released the criteria on Monday said a former governor was pushing for the CBN governor’s seat, warning that if the former governor whom he did not reveal his identity, should get the job, Tinubu’s administration would be riddled with scandals of monumental proportion.

Bwala said, “A former Governor is pushing heavily for the role of Central Bank Governor. If he or any politician is chosen for that role, No 16th administration would be riddled with scandals of monumental proportion.

“Here is the criteria for that role; he/she must not be a member of any political party. He/she must not have belonged to any political party. None of his/her family members should be a member of any political party.

“He/she must not have been indicted or is being investigated or prosecuted by any law enforcement body. He/she must not own a bank or financial institution, or part-own a bank or be a shareholder of any bank or financial institution.

“He/she must not have executed any contract on behalf of a bank or served as a consultant for any bank or any financial institution. He/she must not have a debt liability with any bank or financial institution.”

A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, had reportedly suggested that the next CBN governor should be a renowned economist and someone who has experience working with financial institutes such as the International Monetary Fund, IMF, and World Bank.

There are reasons to believe Emefiele will likely be removed or made to resign before his term ends in May 2024.

Meanwhile, there have been unconfirmed reports of lobbying in some quarters for the return of the former CBN governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the next governor of the apex bank.