Atiku asks DSS, Police to invite Fani-Kayode for questioning over coup allegation

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to summon the Director of Special Projects and New Media of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Femi Fani-Kayode of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to clarify his claims and insinuations about the alleged coup plot by Atiku and top generals.

Atiku made the call o Sunday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Mr Phrank Shaibu.

The statement was i reaction to a tweet by Fani-Kayode, who claimed that Atiku met with top military generals in a possible plan to suppress the upcoming general elections or stage a coup, a crime that carries the death penalty.

Atiku described Fani-Kayode’s denial attempt as belated, saying the allegations are too serious to be ignored.

He noted that when the late Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, claimed that a current governor is a Boko Haram commander, the DSS and the police summoned him five times until he had to run to court. .

The PDP presidential candidate insisted that Fani-Kayode should not be favored because he worked for the ruling party.

Atiku stated, “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered responding to Fani-Kayode, who has over the years built a reputation of being an inveterate liar so much so that he was even publicly blacklisted by the Nigeria Union of Journalists after his disgraceful outburst at a journalist.

“However, allegations and insinuations of a coup should not be taken lightly given the fact that it is treason, an offence that carries the death penalty. While commending the Nigerian military for effectively rubbishing Fani-Kayode’s barefaced lie, we call on security agencies to invite him to shed more light on the allegations.”

Atiku alleged that the former Minister of Aviation had vilified many people through his lies, and wanted to get acceptance without doing penance for an act of wickedness motivated by finance.

He added, “No! Fani Kayode cannot recant. We refuse to accept that. He who comes to equity must come with clean hands. He who comes to the Lord must come with contrition. Contrition requires remorse and confession. If Fani-Kayode wants Nigerians to take him serious, it is his confession that he lied or his provision of proof that he did not.