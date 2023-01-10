Atiku arrives UK for global engagements

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has arrived London for a two-day working visit.

The visit, according to Atiku, is to hold critical meetings connected to his presidential ambition.

Upon arrival in London, the PDP candidate met with the founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

There were indications on Sunday that Atiku was flown out of the country for urgent medical attention.

But his media aide, Mazi Paul Ibe, and the spokesperson for the PDP Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, dismissed the report as untrue.

Melaye stated that during the two-day working visit, Atiku would engage with various UK government organs.

He said the PDP presidential flag bearer and his team would also meet with the Archbishop of Canterbury and attend other programmes.

Last night, Atiku, who confirmed his arrival, tweeted: “Touchdown in London, United Kingdom, where I will be having critical meetings that will build the necessary bridges in our quest to recover Nigeria.”

