Atiku Abubakar vows to challenge Nigeria election result

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has vowed to challenge the result of Saturday’s presidential election in court.

Atiku called the result “a rape of democracy and the worst election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) since the return of democracy in 1999.

Saturday’s election was Atiku Abubakar’s sixth unsuccessful attempt at the presidency.

Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC party was declared the winner, with 37%.

In a press conference at the Yar’adua Center in Abuja on Thursday, Atiku said INEC shattered the hopes of millions of Nigerians, especially the youths who were yearning for a change from the misrule by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The election “was grossly flawed in every material particular and as such, must be challenged by all of us”, Atiku said, adding that he was consulting his lawyers.

He said “The 2023 presidential election presented our nation and its people the greatest opportunity for a reset. We had everything going for us: a legal framework in the 2022 Electoral Act and the BVAS technology. The enthusiasm of Nigerians to turn out and in large numbers was an added bonus”.

“However, the dreams and aspirations of Nigerians who braced all the challenges to go and cast their votes on Saturday, 25th of February, 2023, were shattered by the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which failed to live up to expectations”.

“Having consulted with leaders of our party and Nigerians from different walks of life, I have come to the conclusion that the processes and outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly election of last Saturday was grossly flawed in every material particular, and as such must be challenged”.

Atiku has 21 days from the day the results were announced to challenge the result at Nigeria’s highest appeal court.

Hours earlier the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who got 25%, told supporters they had been “robbed” of victory, and vowed to “prove it to Nigerians”.

“The good and hard-working people of Nigeria have again been robbed by our supposed leaders whom they trusted,” he told journalists on Thursday.