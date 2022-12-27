Atiku a symbol of service, dedication – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State for his service and dedication.

Buhari made the remark while felicitating with Atiku on his 61st birthday.

The president described the governor as a capable leader.

Buhari said the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum always carries out his duties with incomparable hard work, dedication, and creativity.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “May you have the strength and health to achieve all your goals.”

Also, Buhari felicitated with Governor Oluseyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 55th birthday anniversary.

Buhari said Makinde is a visionary politician who is commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

“I wish him a very happy birthday and I pray to God for his good health and long life,” Buhari said.