Atalanta’s place in Serie A’s Champions League positions is under threat after their home hoodoo continued with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to fellow top four hopefuls Lazio. Contenders for a first league title only a few weeks ago, a third straight defeat has left third-placed Atalanta looking over their shoulders at a clutch of teams bidding for a spot in Europe’s elite club competition. Gustav Isaksen poked home Lazio’s winner after a defensive mix-up in the 54th minute in Bergamo, where Atalanta haven’t won a domestic fixture since before Christmas.

Atalanta are only two points ahead of Bologna, who are fourth ahead of their home clash with Scudetto hopefuls Napoli on Monday night, while Juventus can draw level on 58 points with Gian Piero Gasperini’s team with a win at in-form Roma later on Sunday.

Roma are also gunning for the top four ahead of the late match at the Stadio Olimpico, with Claudio Ranieri’s rejuvenated team four points behind Bologna after a run of seven consecutive wins in Serie A.

Atalanta haven’t even scored in their last four home league fixtures and Sunday’s defeat felt like a hugely successful era was coming to an end for the provincial upstarts, who are expected to lose coach Gasperini in the summer.

Gasperini has been at the helm since 2016 and, with the help of the local Percassi family who guide the club, has taken Atalanta from mid-table fodder to Europa League winners.

But Atalanta’s previously flowing attacking football has dried up since the turn of the year, and stars Ademola Lookman and Mateo Retegui were substituted in the 75th minute with the hosts chasing the game following poor individual performances.

Italy striker Retegui missed Atalanta’s only real chance of the game four minutes before Isaksen’s winner for Lazio, who moved up to sixth and two points behind Bologna.

Lazio host local rivals Roma next weekend in what promises to be a particularly spicy derby, while Atalanta welcome Bologna in another key match in a tight race for the Champions League.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)