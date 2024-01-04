Thursday, January 4, 2024
Atalanta set up Italian Cup quarter-final with AC Milan

Atalanta beat Sassuolo 3-1 on Wednesday to qualify for the Italian Cup quarter-finals where they will meet AC Milan. On loan from Milan, Belgian striker Charles De Ketelaere scored the first two of Atalanta’s goals before also providing the assist for the third, scored by Russian Aleksei Miranchuk. Milan defeated Cagliari 4-1 on Tuesday and will face Atalanta at the San Siro on January 10.

Holders Inter Milan were knocked out by Bologna in a game that went to extra time last month while champions Napoli were thumped 4-0 by Frosinone.

Roma came from behind in a 2-1 win over second-tier Cremonese with Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala scoring the goals that ensure a Rome derby against Lazio in the quarters.

Juventus host Salernitana on Thursday looking for a date next week with Frosinone.

 

