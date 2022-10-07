ASUU to sue Nigerian government for registering CONUA, NAMDA

The striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASU the Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) and the National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Femi Falana, counsel to ASUU, disclosed this on Thursday when he featured on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He described the registrations of the two unions as illegal.

“ASUU is going to court. It is going to be the National Industrial (NIC),” Falana said.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had, on Tuesday, presented certificates of registration to CONUA and NAMDA.

He had said the two bodies would exist alongside ASUU.