ASUU to call off strike soon – Falana

A senior human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will soon call off its nearly eight-month strike.

Falana, who is the ASUU’s counsel revealed this at a book launch ‘Breaking Coconut With Your Head’ by Lanre Arogundade on Monday in Lagos.

He hinted that the industrial action will be concluded outside the courtroom in his reaction to the appellate court’s order that the public universities’ lecturers should return to classrooms.

The federal government and ASUU since February 14 have been at loggerheads over demands of proper funding of the university educational system to a global standard.