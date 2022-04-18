POLITICS
ASUU Strike: Your presidential ambition dead on arrival, angry students attack Ngige
The Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige, on Sunday, got more than he bargained for following his disclosure that he would be declaring his intention to run for the 2023 presidential race on Tuesday.
Ngige said God had spoken to him regarding his presidential bid, hence, he would make a public declaration on Tuesday.
However, the development has earned him heavy knocks from Nigerians who questioned his capacity to govern the country if he could not successfully resolve the crisis between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.
Majority of Nigerians who commented on Daily Trust’s report on social media took the Minister to the cleaners, declaring his ambition as “dead on arrival.”
The ongoing industrial action by ASUU has entered its second month with no end insight.
ASUU had on Monday, February 14, 2022, announced a four-week total and comprehensive warning strike following the inability of the union and the Federal Government to reach common ground on the demands of university lecturers.
Some of ASUU’s demands include the release of revitalization funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, release of earned allowances for university lecturers, and deployment of the UTAS payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers.
Following the expiration of the initial four weeks of the warning strike, the union had gone ahead to declare another eight weeks saying that it was giving the government more time to attend to its needs.
Amid the lingering strike, Ngige made his intention to run for the president known, drawing the ire of the Nigerians on social media.
“Even enemies of Nigeria are declaring for president. God forbid,” Agatha Nanmha Langtim, A Facebook user wrote.
Muhammad Huzaifa said “Imagine, who didn’t solve ASUU problems is thinking that he can solve Nigerian Problems. This is a shame Mr. Ngige.”
For Onwurah Peter Chizoba, also a Facebook user, “Have he have resigned as minister ? Bcos he will surely lose that payment and won’t smell presidency. A man is about to lose two things.”
Muhammad Huzaifa: Imagine, who didn’t solve ASUU problems is thinking that he can solve Nigerian Problems. This is shame Mr. Ngige.
Joseph PK Michael: “You are not qualified, In fact, you are the worse person among the aspirants. 4 months of ASUU strike! Nothing to issues about.”
Comr Bakatsinen Zazzau: “You failed to help our life negotiated with ASUU and you want us to vote you? Are out of your senses?”
Anas Galadima: “It is high time we the students of tertiary Institutions will rally around and show you shege. Kutmeh!
Ajayi Davis: “You cannot solve ASUU problem and you want to solve Nigeria problem.”
Hassan Ibrahim said: “Dead on arrival, someone that can’t negotiate between govt and ASU want to lead the whole Nigeria.”
Salim Toro: You are very funny Ngige. It’s the right time for WE( Students) to show you shege.
Onwurah Peter Chizoba: Has he resigned as minister ? Bcos he will surely lose that payment and won’t smell presidency. A man is about to lose two things.
POLITICS
APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive
Chairmanship aspirants who stepped down for the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the recently held convention of the party have not been refunded the cost of their forms over three weeks after they were promised.
President Muhammadu Buhari had promised that he would ensure that the Expression of Interest and Nomination fees paid by other chairmanship aspirants who stepped down for Adamu are refunded back to the them.
Each of the aspirants paid N20m to obtain the form.
Adamu emerged as the party’s national chairman at the March 26 national convention after other chairmanship aspirants stepped down.
Following the decision of other aspirants to step down, Buhari advised that the leadership of the party to refund the sum paid by each aspirant for the form.
An aspirant to the office of the national chairman, who did not want to be named, said he had approached the party for his N10m but he was asked to be patient.
However, the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who was one of the chairmanship aspirants that stepped down for Adamu said that he had willingly donated his money to the party and urged other aspirants to do the same.
Akume said: “Those of us who tried to have a shot at the chairmanship slot; we are still members of this party and nothing had distracted us from joining others in finding solutions to the small problems that we have in the APC.
“The issue of directives did not occur whatsoever in our dinner with Mr. president. We ate dinner with him and he appealed to us to build consensus as much as we could.
“And that was basically what we did; it was not a directive and you know who the president is; democratic to the core. The issue of money does not arise. I had willingly donated my own to the party and I believe others would do the same thing.”
POLITICS
2023: Atiku, Saraki, others know fate as PDP NEC takes final decision on zoning Thursday
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Thursday to take a final decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket of the main opposition party.
Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would also meet on Tuesday.
The 37-man committee headed by the Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, had last week submitted its report to the Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led NWC of the party.
The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu submitted the committee’s report on behalf of Ortom.In their separate comments, Ayu and Elumelu had stated that only the NEC of the party would have the final say on the vexed issue of zoning after debating the outcome of the committee’s report.
Ayu promised that the committee’s recommendations would be transmitted to the NEC, which would take a final decision.
According to him, the decision would be made known to “party members across the country and all Nigerians who are eagerly awaiting the final decision of your committee.”
The zoning committee had recommended that the presidential ticket should be thrown open to all those interested in the ticket from any part of the country.
Sources close to the committee had stated that the party’s leadership was more interested in how to win the presidential election than zoning of the presidency which might hamper their effort to regain power in 2023.
However, the governors of the party from the South rose from their meeting last week, insisting that the presidential ticket of the party must be zoned to the South.
National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said the party was making arrangements to hold the NWC meeting immediately after the Easter break on Tuesday and the NEC meeting on Thursday.
“After our NWC meeting immediately after the Easter break, we meet to fix the date for the NEC meeting for the primary duty of receiving the report of the zoning committee and take a final decision on the zoning of the presidential ticket”.
He said: “We intend to meet on Thursday for this purpose, all things being equal. Time is no longer on our side. This matter is expected to be fixed once and for all.”
POLITICS
‘God has spoken to me’ — Ngige to announce decision on presidential bid Tuesday
Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige says he will soon announce his decision on whether he will contest the presidency in the 2023 general election.
Ngige spoke on Saturday when he met his supporters in Awka, the Anambra capital.
While addressing the supporters, the former Anambra governor said he has consulted widely and the time has come for him to reveal his decision.
“I was earlier ambushed in Enugu. I didn’t know a second ambush was waiting for me here. But this one is more dangerous, because in Enugu, they can let me go to Anambra, but this one, you have said you won’t let me go back to Abuja until I speak to you and answer your request made on 31st of December,” he said.
“I want to assure you that the period of lent, we ended it last night. And during this period, we communed with God; we did our fasting; we talked to God and the angels and God spoke back to us. God has spoken to me.
“Resurrection morning is tomorrow. I want to assure you that I will also not disappoint you. I will speak to you in the language you will understand and the language you will like. It will be very soon — either Tuesday or Wednesday before I go back to Abuja.”
He also spoke on his achievements as governor of Anambra, adding that the developmental projects which he executed in the state, no other governor has done as much.
Latest News
- Sacked Abuja Imam gives conditions for reconciliation
- FA Cup final: We’ll get our revenge – Chelsea star talks tough ahead of Liverpool clash
- ASUU Strike: Your presidential ambition dead on arrival, angry students attack Ngige
- Asia stocks decline as investors react to mixed Chinese economic data
- CAF to include banned Kenya, Zimbabwe in 2023 AFCON draw
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive
-
breaking1 day ago
Google set to invest $9.5bn in US
-
POLITICS1 day ago
APC fails to refund Chairmanship aspirants three weeks after Buhari’s directive
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria to benefit as IMF approves $45bn for low, middle-income countries
-
LIFESTYLES12 hours ago
4 common lies women believe about men
-
POLITICS1 day ago
2023: Atiku, Saraki, others know fate as PDP NEC takes final decision on zoning Thursday
-
LIFESTYLES12 hours ago
Ways to feel confident and body-positive during sex