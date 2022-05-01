NEWS
ASUU strike: Presidential primaries can’t hold in Abuja, NANS declares
The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday declared that no political party will hold a convention to select any presidential candidate in Abuja.
NANS President, Sunday Asefon, made this known in a statement made available to our correspondent.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) picked the Federal Capital Territory for its May Convention to select its presidential candidate amid 15 aspirants from all over the country. The ruling All Progressives Congress is also reported to have considered Abuja for its presidential primary later this month.
However, NANS, in its statement, told the political parties to either end the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) since February 14, 2022, or forget about holding any presidential primary in the nation’s capital.
The apex students’ union body also expressed anger that those saddled to ensure the smooth running of the education sector including Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; have picked up the outrageous N100m presidential forms of the ruling APC.
In the statement titled, ‘End ASUU Strike Or Forget Political Activities In Abuja’, the NANS president said, “We have also in the past weeks seen those saddled with great responsibility in the education sector and those saddled with responsibilities of resolving labour crises declaring interest to contest for the seat of the President come 2023.
“We are surprised by their effrontery and total disrespect to the Nigerian people for having the courage to even mute the idea of contesting talkless of picking up the 100million naira presidential form while students languish at home because of their collective failures.
“Politicians have shown no concern to the plight of the students but are only busy in their selfish and inordinate ambitions to become the next President.
“Let me say without mincing words, the two major political parties should forget any political gathering in Abuja who elsewhere except there is a solution to the lingering ASUU strike.
“We will frustrate all the activities leading to the selection of party candidates if we remain on strike. We also want to advise the government and the politicians who are busy campaigning to be President to either resolve the ASUU crises or give direct orders to the security operative to shoot us at the site during party conventions to select a presidential candidate. If we remain on strike, they should just forget it.”
ASUU, on March 14, at the expiration of its four-week warning strike which it declared on Monday, February 14, had extended the industrial action by two months.
The union led by Professor Emmanuel Osodeke said it made the decision to extend the strike so as to give the Federal Government and its agencies enough time to meet the lingering demands of the union.
The union had embarked on a nine-month strike in 2020 before it was called off in December of that year.
NEWS
VIDEO: Man destroys Tinubu’s campaign posters in Lagos
A video has surfaced online showing a visibly angry man tearing and destroying the campaign posters of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.
Tinubu is one of the leading candidates eyeing President Muhammadu Buhari’s job in 2023.
In the video shared by Gistloversgram, the man could be seen destroying Tinubu’s posters pasted under the overhead bridge on Mobalaji Bank Anthony way in Ikeja.
Bystanders could be seen in the video looking undisturbed as man went about destroying the posters
However, a man believed to be a member of the transport union operating under the bridge, stopped and chased the man away by hitting him with a stick.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW :
NEWS
Fayemi visits Soludo, welcomes him to NGF
Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday paid a one day visit to Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra in Awka and welcomed him officially to the forum.
Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, described Soludo as a “valuable asset” to the forum while commending him for the positive steps he had taken so far on assumption of office.
He said he had been following with activities in Anambra under Soludo with keen interest adding that the state had been relatively lucky with having progressive governors.
The NGF chairman said that Soludo was another addition to the long list.
Responding, Soludo welcomed Fayemi whom he described as a long term friend and thanked him for the rare visit.
The Professor of Economics said there was need for the Progressives to form coalition in moving the country forward with special interest in human capital development.
He commended the NGF Chairman for his leadership qualities at the Forum and called for effective collaboration toward nation-building.
“I appreciate you for your support since I came on board at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as Anambra State Governor.
“Anambra and Ekiti share several similarities, especially in the area of human capital.
“Anambra, as a commercial hub, has the potential to become the industrial and entertainment hub of Nigeria,” he said.
NEWS
Many feared injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos
Many were feared injured in the early hours of Sunday when a group of Muslim worshippers and hoodlums clashed in Marina area of Lagos.
The reason for the fracas, which lasted from 1am-am, according to sources remains unknown.
An eyewitness said: “I think the area boys tried to rob the Muslims during their early morning prayers and the Muslim folks resisted them which caused the fight.”
It was gathered some men from the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps(LNSC) later showed up and chased the hoodlums away.
