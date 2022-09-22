NEWS
ASUU strike: ‘No headway as lecturers damn court order, fight on’
Despite Wednesday’s judgment by the National Industrial Court, Abuja Division, the prolonged industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), is far from being over.
The Court, while ruling in a motion filed by the Federal Government, ordered the lecturers to resume work immediately.
The Court invoked section 18 of the Trade Dispute Act and national interest of the Nigerian students to grant the request of the Federal Government for an order of injunction against the lecturers.
Justice Polycap Hamman compelled the lecturers to go back to work.
However, the university lecturers, who have been clamouring for the payment of their withheld salaries, are not ready to give up very easily.
Before the government approached the court, it had tried using ‘no-work-no-pay to break the lecturers’ ranks. When that did not work, a certain breakaway faction also tried to scuttle the strike, but that strategy failed too, prompting the government to approach the Industrial Court.
The judgement of the Court came as a big relief to the Federal Government, with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, declaring that the Committee of Vice Chancellors would be asked to re-open the universities for teaching and learning.
A delighted Ngige said the judgment was a case of ‘no-victor, no-vanquished’, stressing that the ruling does not preclude further negotiation between the Federal Government and ASUU.
He said: “The ruling is in the best interest of the nation. It is a win-win situation for all of us- government, students, lecturers- all Nigerians indeed. I have just gotten the order of court asking ASUU to go back to work.
“It is a sound judgment. It is ‘no victor, no vanquished’. You doctors in academics are for now members of ASUU, but, you are here, even though you have dissociated yourself and you are working. We want to thank you for working and teaching your students.
“The court ruling does not preclude us from going on with further negotiation and consultations. The pro-chancellors met Mr. President and made some demands, such as topping up government offer and seeing whether there could be some bailout. Mr. President said in considering it, he will consult stakeholders. So, he is going to consult everybody.”
However, ASUU is not on the same page with Ngige as the president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, did not give any hint that the strike will end anytime soon.
Osodeke, during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday night, instead warned about the far-reaching effects of the judgment.
According to him, the outcome of the verdict would be catastrophic.
“Let me tell you the catastrophe of what has just happened. The last time this happened was during the military era.
“I can assure you, when this strike is over, a large number of our lecturers are going to migrate from this country. When you are using force to push your lecturers to class.
“First of all, they said, ‘If we owe them, if we don’t pay them, they will come and beg us.’ Seven months, it didn’t work. Our members are still alive. And then, they went to court, you want to force them. It is a catastrophe,” Osodeke said.
It is unclear what could be the next line of action by the Federal Government, as well as the National Associations of Nigerian Students (NANS), which started civil action on Monday as a measure to compel both the FG and the ASUU to find a common ground.
The students’ body announced on Wednesday that no form of political campaign would be allowed unless the strike is called off.
Addressing a press conference at Ogun NUJ Secretariat, Abeokuta, the Chairman, NANS National Taskforce on #EndASUUStrikeNow, Raymond Ojo, said the blocking of roads and ports is just a warning.
“If the government fails to conclude all the negotiation and agreement with ASUU within the frame of two weeks, they will witness more protests and rallies all over the country, they will also witness the annoyance, anger and frustration of Nigerian students who have been at home for the past seven months.
“We promise them that we will not allow any political campaign to be held across the country until we are back to class,” he warned.
While the ASUU heads for the Appeal Court as it has already indicated, there are indications that the Government is ready to use the court order and enforce the reopening of universities.
But a cross section of lecturers, who spoke to DAILY POST, indicated unwillingness to obey the order pending when their salaries are paid.
NEWS
Dariye thanks Buhari for state pardon
Former Plateau Governor, Joshua Dariye has stated that prayers made his release from prison possible.
65-year-old Dariye also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for granting him State pardon.
The politician, prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC), was jailed in June 2018 for misappropriating N1.16billion Ecological Fund.
Justice Adebukola Banjoko equally found Dariye guilty of criminal breach of trust involving N250million issued to Pinnacle Communications from the fund.
Three weeks earlier, the same judge sent former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame guilty to prison over corruption charges.
But in April 2022, the Council of State, led by President Buhari, approved the freedom of the duo and scores of others.
Dariye was released from Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja in August, four months after he was granted clemency.
The ex-Plateau helmsman, who arrived in Jos, the capital, on Wednesday, was welcomed by his supporters.
“I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for being magnanimous and granting us State pardon”, NAN quoted him saying.
“I also thank Plateau people for their prayers and solidarity during my travail. If not for your prayers and support, this day would not have been possible,” he said.
The former Plateau Central Senator also thanked God for reuniting him with his people.
Dariye advised residents to ensure they obtained their permanent voters cards (PVCs) before the 2023 elections.
NEWS
In last address to UNGA, Buhari recommits to credible 2023 elections
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he would like to leave a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible elections for Nigeria.
He said this in his farewell speech to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.
Buhari told the 77th session that next year, there would be a new face speaking for Nigeria from the podium of the Assembly Hall.
He said: ‘’We believe in the sanctity of constitutional term limits and we’ve steadfastly adhered to it in Nigeria. “We’ve seen the corrosive impact on values when leaders elsewhere seek to change the rules to stay on in power.
‘’Indeed, we’re now preparing for general elections in Nigeria next February.
‘’We’ve invested heavily to strengthen our framework for free and fair elections.
“As president, I’ve set the goal that one of the enduring legacies I’d like to leave is to entrench a process of free, fair and transparent and credible elections through which Nigerians elect leaders of their choice.
“The wheels of democracy turn slowly. It can demand compromises that dilute decisions.
“Sometimes, it bends too much to special interests that exercise influence, not always for the general good, in a manner disproportionate to their numbers.”
Buhari also called for outright debt cancellation for developing countries facing the most severe fiscal and liquidity challenges.
He said the multifaceted challenges facing most developing countries had placed a debilitating chokehold on their fiscal space, justifying the need to address the burden of unsustainable external debt by a global commitment to the expansion and extension of the Debt Service Suspension Initiative as well as outright cancellation.
“As I approach the end of my second and final four-year term, I’m reminded of how much has changed in Nigeria, in Africa, and in the world, and yet, how some challenges remain,’’ he said.
On the war in Ukraine, Buhari warned that the danger of escalation further justified Nigeria’s resolute calls for a nuclear-free world and a universal Arms Trade Treaty, which were necessary measures to prevent global human disasters.
He demanded that world leaders find quick means to reach consensus on the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty with related commitments by nuclear weapon states.
Buhari also stressed the call by Nigeria and many other member-states for the reform of the Security Council and other UN agencies, saying ‘‘change is long overdue.’’
He urged world leaders to come together to defend freedom of speech and uphold other values they cherish.
He said while social media was helpful in strengthening the foundations of society and common values, at its worst, it was a corrosive digital version of the mob, bristling with intolerance and division.
He said a key feature of the last decade had been the growing partnership between states and the increasingly influential non-state actors.
“There was a time when the most important event at this Assembly was the speech by the world’s most powerful leaders.
“Now a Tweet or Instagram post by an influencer on social or environmental issues may have greater impact.”
On climate change, Buhari expressed concern that Africa and other developing nations, which produce only a small proportion of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to industrial economies, were the hardest hit by its consequences as seen in the sustained droughts in Somalia and floods of unprecedented severity in Pakistan.
He said Nigeria expected UNGA 77 and the upcoming COP 27 to help galvanise the political will required to drive action towards the fulfilment of the various existing climate change initiatives.
Buhari, who conveyed his final reflection to the world body, urged leaders to uphold values of justice, honour, integrity, among others.
“But if my years in public service have taught me anything, it is that we must keep faith with those values that endure.
“These include, but are not limited to such values as justice, honour, integrity, ceaseless endeavour, and partnership within and between nations.”
NEWS
Forex Scarcity: Banks suspend international transactions on naira debit cards
Nigerians will not be able to use their Naira debit cards for international transactions as scarcity of foreign exchange (forex)worsens in Africa’s largest economy and biggest oil exporter, Daily Trust learnt.
Some banks have already alerted their customers on the latest development while it was gathered that others are keenly watching activities before implementing the policy owing to the scarcity of forex.
This development is coming a few months after banks in the country reduced the monthly international spending limit on Naira cards to as low as $20. The daily international withdrawal limit has been around $100 for most banks until March when banks cut international spending.
Banks had in 2020 stopped the use of naira cards for ATM foreign currency withdrawals while reviewing monthly international spending using naira cards from $500 to $300 and ultimately to $100.
According to data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria’s external reserves depreciated by $1.37 billion (3.37%) in the first six months of 2022 to $39.16bn as of June 30 from $40.52bn it closed in 2021. This is despite the recent surge in global energy prices
A further scrutiny of the data also revealed that the external reserves fell to $38.882bn on August 11 from $39.219bn at the end of July 2022.
External reserves are assets held on reserve by CBN in foreign currencies and these reserves are used to back liabilities and influence monetary policy.
In the latest development however, First Bank announced that international transactions will be stopped on all Naira cards from September 30.
“Due to current market realities on foreign exchange, you will no longer be able to use the Naira Mastercard, Naira Credit Card, our Virtual card and Visa Prepaid Naira card for international transactions. This will take effect on 30 September 2022.
“Please use your Visa Debit Multi Currency Card, Visa Prepaid (USD) Card and Visa Gold Credit Card to continue transacting abroad with limits of up to $10,000,” it said.
Standard Chartered Bank had earlier announced the suspension of international transactions on Naira visa debit cards from August 1.
“Kindly be informed that effective August 1, 2022, International spend on our Naira Visa Debit Card will be suspended. Also, the International spend limit on our Standard Chartered Bank Credit Card however remains at $1,000 monthly and Foreign Currency Debit Card limits remain unchanged,” it had notified its customers in July.
A reliable source in one of the banks that have not implemented the latest policy said ‘it is a matter of time as we are also observing the situation’
Experts expressed worries that banks are reacting to the realities of the market, noting that the CBN has explanations to make on forex scarcity despite its many policies to encourage foreign exchange earnings.
“Are we not exporting at all? Are exporters not repatriating their funds to Nigeria despite CBN policies? Why are we having serious scarcity? The fault is not with the banks, CBN should be able to explain why we are having these challenges,” noted an analyst who does not want his name in print.
