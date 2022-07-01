ASUU Strike: NLC mobilises for nationwide protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its affiliate unions to mobilise their members for a nationwide protest against what called Federal Government’s lackadaisical attitude to resolving the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

ASUU, alongside the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and the National Association of Academic Technologists, had downed tools for close to four months demanding that the government address issues associated with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba, after the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday, said reports from a meeting of the labour’s Central Working Committee showed that there was lack of progress in the negotiations with the leaderships of all the four university-based unions.

“Today, there has been an increase in issues of social vices and this can be traced to the fact that those children have been at home for four months and no progress has been made.

“I think there’s reluctance in addressing this issue and therefore, CWC has decided that there’ll be a one-day national protest to call the attention of the government to resolve the issue immediately.

“We’ve also asked all our affiliates in the next one week will issue statements to give credence to that decision.”

Wabba also said the NLC was studying the sack of teachers by the Kaduna State Government and would deploy necessary ‘’instruments’’ in due time.