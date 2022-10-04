ASUU strike: Buhari govt killed education, we’ll bury it – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), South-West Zone, has accused President Mohammed Buhari of burying public education in the country, saying that it is ready to conduct its funeral.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by NANS Coordinator and spokesperson, Adegboye Olatunji and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, respectively, on Monday.

The student body said they would be hitting the streets again in the coming days.

Part of the statement read: “It behooves us to call the attention of the general public and the international community on the brazen insult meted on the Nigerian students by the irresponsible administration of Buhari.

“We want Nigerian students to be ready for grand mass action on the ASUU strike. We are clear that this government is anti-public education and this is against the yearnings of millions of students and youths.

“In coming days, we shall be occupying the streets across the South-West region to conduct a final burial rite of public education in the country as this is what the Buhari’s administration represents,” the statement concluded.