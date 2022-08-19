NEWS
ASUU strike: Buhari govt insists on ‘no work, no pay’ for striking lecturers –
The Federal Government has again threatened that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who are currently on strike, will not receive salary.
Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, said lecturers would not be paid for the six months they are absent from work.
He disclosed that the measure would serve as a penalty over the “behaviour of ASUU.”
Addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja yesterday, the Minister said lecturers would think twice before they join strike.
According to Adamu: “I think the stand that the government has taken now, not to pay, I think that’s the only thing in the hand of the government to ensure that there’s penalty for some behaviour like this.
“I believe teachers will think twice before they join strike if they know that at the end, they are not going to be paid.
“The government is not acting arbitrarily. There is a law and I believe this is going to be a strong element to deter many from going on strike.”
Crime
Lawless soldiers brutalise policemen for seizing colleague’s Okada
Some soldiers attached to the Abalti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos State, have allegedly brutalised three policemen for arresting a yet-to-be-identified man, who was caught defying the state government’s ban on Okada in the area.
The man, believed to be a soldier, was riding his Okada around Ojuelegba to link the barracks when the policemen, who were enforcing the ban on motorcycle operations in the area, accosted him.
The policemen, consisting of two inspectors, and a police constable, among others, arrested him and impounded his motorcycle.
The policemen, who were attached to the Surulere Police Division, were said to be making plans to convey the man and his motorcycle to the station when no fewer than 20 soldiers stormed the premises.
A source, who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday, said the soldiers attacked the patrol team and injured the police constable and inspectors.
“When they got there, they started attacking the policemen till they were able to set the man that was arrested free. They also dispossessed the policemen of the seized motorcycle and went away with it.
“The man that was arrested did not wear uniform, but after the attack, he and the soldiers entered the Abalti Barracks. That is why it is believed that he is also a soldier. The incident happened around 10.30pm on Wednesday,” the source said.
The source said the soldiers also seized the phone of a policeman filming the attack.
“But immediately they spotted police reinforcement, the soldiers took to their heels and ran into the barracks,” the source said.
Some of the soldiers were in their uniform, while others wore mufti.
It was learnt the injured policemen were taken to the Randle General Hospital for treatment.
The state Police Public Relations, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the attack, adding that the command had alerted the Army authorities to the incident.
He said, “Yes, there was an issue. Army authorities in Abalti Barracks have been duly notified and we await their action.”
The spokesperson, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Major Olaniyi Osoba, said, “I am just hearing it, I will find out.”
Recently, 30 privates allegedly tortured a policeman, Monday Orukpa, to death, during an attack on him and his colleagues in the Trade Fair area of the state.
PSG: He won 4 ballon d’Ors at your age – Rooney slams Mbappe for pushing Messi
Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney has slammed PSG star, Kylian Mbappe over his attitude towards senior players at the French champions.
Mbappe has recently clashed with Lionel Messi and Neymar, raising question marks over his attitude after he was made world’s highest paid player by the French capital club.
During PSG’s game against Montpellier last weekend, the Frenchman argued with Neymar over who would take a penalty after he had already missed one.
After the penalty incident, the 23-year-old was also spotted pushing the great Lionel Messi after the Argentine failed to pass him the ball.
And Rooney, now the manager of DC United in the Major League Soccer, has criticised the striker.
“A 23-year-old player commits to pushing Messi,” he told Depar Sports, according to Marca.
“I have never seen a bigger ego in my life.
“Someone should remind Mbappe that when Messi was 23, he had already won four Ballon d’Ors,” he said.
