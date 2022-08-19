ASUU strike: Buhari govt insists on ‘no work, no pay’ for striking lecturers

The Federal Government has again threatened that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who are currently on strike, will not receive salary.

Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, said lecturers would not be paid for the six months they are absent from work.

He disclosed that the measure would serve as a penalty over the “behaviour of ASUU.”

Addressing State House Correspondents in Abuja yesterday, the Minister said lecturers would think twice before they join strike.

According to Adamu: “I think the stand that the government has taken now, not to pay, I think that’s the only thing in the hand of the government to ensure that there’s penalty for some behaviour like this.

“I believe teachers will think twice before they join strike if they know that at the end, they are not going to be paid.

“The government is not acting arbitrarily. There is a law and I believe this is going to be a strong element to deter many from going on strike.”