ASUU strike: Buhari, Gbajabiamila in closed door meeting

There is a strong indication that President Muhammadu Buhari is currently locked in meeting with the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and some leaders of the House, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, over the eight months of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

Today’s meeting will feature a presentation of recommendations from meetings they had with stakeholders on strike to Buhari.

DAILY POST recalls that Gbajabiamila had sought to mediate between FG and ASUU, following which he met with the union and other relevant government agencies for their contributions.

He also pledged that the report would reflect their interactions in order to provide recommendations that would enable the President to make an informed decision.