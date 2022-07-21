ASUU: No going back, NLC replies FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said the federal government lacked the power to stop its proposed nationwide strike.

The union was responding to the federal government’s declaration that its proposed protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the university was illegal.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke on the issue on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it was a recipe for anarchy.

He said, “While we’re still on labour, I think we should also start to interrogate what labour is doing. The NLC is not a political party. The NLC can go on strike or protest if the rights of NLC members are involved. What the NLC is planning in the next two days is about interest. There’s no dispute whatsoever between NLC as a body with the federal government.

However, the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, counselled the minister to understand that labour was directly involved because all four trade unions in the dispute were its affiliates and had demanded support.

Wabba maintained that the right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right guaranteed by the UN Charter on Human and People Right and the Nigerian constitution.

He said all the proactive early warnings from NLC to address the issues in the last five months had not yielded any solution.

The labour leader said, ‘’As citizens, it should be a matter of serious and urgent concern that our children in millions are out of school for five months. It’s enough reason for citizens to protest.

‘‘The law is very explicit, that no permission is required for citizens to assemble peacefully and protest. Our current political elite exercised this fundamental right.

‘‘Lastly, to add salt to injury, salaries of all the workers are being withheld, some for five months, hoping that they will starve to death. It is, therefore, critically clear that our action as usual is lawful in any democratic society.

‘‘They are the ones to stop playing politics with the future of Nigerian children, who are the leaders of tomorrow. We expected the minister to know this elementary fact and speak to real issues.’’