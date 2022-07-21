NEWS
ASUU: No going back, NLC replies FG
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday said the federal government lacked the power to stop its proposed nationwide strike.
The union was responding to the federal government’s declaration that its proposed protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions in the university was illegal.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who spoke on the issue on Wednesday while briefing State House reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it was a recipe for anarchy.
He said, “While we’re still on labour, I think we should also start to interrogate what labour is doing. The NLC is not a political party. The NLC can go on strike or protest if the rights of NLC members are involved. What the NLC is planning in the next two days is about interest. There’s no dispute whatsoever between NLC as a body with the federal government.
However, the President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, counselled the minister to understand that labour was directly involved because all four trade unions in the dispute were its affiliates and had demanded support.
Wabba maintained that the right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental right guaranteed by the UN Charter on Human and People Right and the Nigerian constitution.
He said all the proactive early warnings from NLC to address the issues in the last five months had not yielded any solution.
The labour leader said, ‘’As citizens, it should be a matter of serious and urgent concern that our children in millions are out of school for five months. It’s enough reason for citizens to protest.
‘‘The law is very explicit, that no permission is required for citizens to assemble peacefully and protest. Our current political elite exercised this fundamental right.
‘‘Lastly, to add salt to injury, salaries of all the workers are being withheld, some for five months, hoping that they will starve to death. It is, therefore, critically clear that our action as usual is lawful in any democratic society.
‘‘They are the ones to stop playing politics with the future of Nigerian children, who are the leaders of tomorrow. We expected the minister to know this elementary fact and speak to real issues.’’
NEWS
Airlines tell passengers to prepare for flight disruptions over scarcity of aviation fuel
The umbrella body for domestic airlines in the country, Airline Operators of Nigeria, has notified passengers of air transport services that the sector has been hit by a major crisis of acute scarcity of Jet A1.
Similarly, the management of Ibom Air has alerted its passengers of impending flight cancellations due to the continuous unavailability of aviation fuel in the country.
Ibom Air stated that the fuel scarcity had greatly impeded on its operations, adding that it might now result in some flights being cancelled.
The airline made the disclosure on Friday in a statement signed by its General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette.
The statement reads in part: “While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.
“As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement partly read.
AON’s spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in a statement titled ‘PUBLIC NOTIFICATION ON ACUTE SHORTAGE OF AVIATION FUEL AND FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS’ said, “This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.
“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations,” he said.
NEWS
FG releases admissions list into 110 Unity Colleges
The Federal Government, on Friday, released the list of admissions into the 110 Unity Colleges across the country.
Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Benjamin Goong made the announcement on Friday.
Goong advised parents to log on to the ministry’s website to check for the names of their wards.
He said parents could also check the admission status at the school they applied.
According to him, limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges.
He said admission is ongoing in such schools with available vacancies.
NEWS
Obi, Bianca, Putin, ASUU strike top Nigerians’ Google search in H1
Latest Google trends released on Thursday revealed that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, emerged as one of the top three most-searched people in Nigeria in the last six months.
Other top trending people in Nigeria within the first half of the year are Bianca Ojukwu and the Russian President, Vladmir Putin and embattled police officer, Abba Kyari.
The five-month ASUU strike also ranked among the trending moments on Google search trends in the country. Other trending things include songs and movies searched for by Nigerians in half-year 2022.
Google in the report, said: “The first half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. Between politics, high-profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy; Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.
“The top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Obi, Putin and Ojukwu. Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014.
“Putin, Russia’s President also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe.
Bianca, the widow of the late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra Willie Obiano. A second slap comes in at number five on the list after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March.”
Google added that AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of AFCON to emerge a winner.
“The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online,” it added.
“The song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflix starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022,” Google disclosed.
Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.
