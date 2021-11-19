NEWS
ASUU may shelve warning strike after fresh talks with government
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has suspended its three-week strike deadline following a fresh agreement with the Federal Government.
In the fresh parley involving the Minister of Finace, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, at the behest of House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday in Abuja, the government is to release N30 billion of the N220 billion tranche of the 2009 revilisation fund of the universities at the weekend.
Also to be considered is the union’s Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) standing at N22 billion to prevent future strikes. ASUU President, who had issued the strike notice, was faulted by the minister, who claimed a N1.3 trillion liability by the dons.
NEWS
NYSC is here to stay, says minister
The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said that the National Youth Service Corps scheme is here to stay and cannot be scrapped.
Dare said this when responding to a question regarding the calls to scrap the NYSC scheme at the State House on Thursday.
The minister said the cancellation of the scheme at this point of Nigeria’s history will be like throwing the baby away with the bathwater, adding that some communities will not survive without Youth corps members.
He said, “The contribution of the NYSC scheme to national development and national unity has been audited. We have communities who wait for youth corpers every year to come and help them with their health facilities.
“We have the CDS programme. Multiple projects across communities are projects done by our youth corpers. And I don’t want to talk about the soft side of the NYSC; marriages, long-term friendships and the rest.”
He said the ministry has begun a gradual review to look at areas it needs to improve to make the Scheme better.
“We don’t throw such programmes away. The largest single concentration of Nigerian youths annually, 320,000, is the NYSC. Some communities will not survive without corpers,” Dare added.
NEWS
Lagos requires $15bn for infrastructure development – Gov. Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday disclosed that given the rising population and limited geographical space of the state, Lagos will require about $15 billion over the next five years for infrastructure.
Speaking at the third Lagos investors’ roundtable and launch of a deal book organised by the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment, Sanwo-Olu called on investors to optimise the advantages of the opportunities in Lagos State toward the goal of developing a 21st Century economy as projected by his administration.
The governor Sanwo-Olu also declared that the combined effects of climate and the security and economic challenges in northern Nigeria were putting pressure on the population of the state.
At the investment roundtable, which was attended by foreign diplomats, members of business communities, captains of industries and members of the State Executive Council, among others, Sanwo-Olu also called for partnership with investors and private sector, saying the implementation of the development strategies of his administration demands partnership and contributions of private investors.
He said: “We strongly believe that the continued growth and success of Lagos is premised on the strength and diversity of our partnerships. It is such strategic partnerships that account for Lagos being by far the leading recipient of local and foreign direct investments in Nigeria. It is estimated that, in the last few years, about 80 percent of the investments into Nigeria, has come into Lagos.
“These investments remain vital to our economic growth and wellbeing, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and livelihoods across the city. This is the reason why a forum like this is so important – as a platform for harmonising our respective visions and targets and agreeing on key actions that will not only strengthen existing investment partnerships but also initiate new ones.”
Sanwo-Olu stressed further that, “As a government, we understand the value of these relationships in fostering economic resilience, particularly during times of uncertainty, like this one we are in, marked by the combined effects of a global pandemic, climate change, global inflation, the burden of poverty and social and economic inequality, among others.
“As a low-lying aquatic city with over 22 million citizens, confined to the smallest landmass in Nigeria, Lagos is especially vulnerable to all the challenges of a sprawling, densely populated, climate challenged, fast-growing Megacity.
“We believe that given the rising population and limited geography space that we have, Lagos will indeed require about $15 billion over the next five years on infrastructure alone. $15 billion is about five times the budget that we currently have. Lagos budget is about $3 billion today.”
While assuring investors that Lagos was open and ready for investments, innovation and collaboration, Sanwo-Olu assured investors and private partners that the state government would create enabling policies and environment for them to thrive in Lagos and for their investments to be safe and secure, as well as ensuring that innovation thrives.
“Indeed we have a huge responsibility to develop critical hard and soft infrastructure that can act as a catalyst for what you do as investors. All of these we have been doing and will continue to do,” the governor said.
Sanwo-Olu during the event also launched the ‘Lagos Deal Book,’ a compendium of investment opportunities across the state as well as information about the incentives for making the investments and the processes for doing so.
He said: “I encourage you all to take advantage of the rich information contained in this Deal Book, to guide and inform your decision making. Information, they say, is power, and there is something of value and interest to each and every one of you, inside the compendium.
“I also urge you all to continue to support, partner and collaborate with Lagos State and with one another, to create sustainable economic prosperity that will touch the lives of all Lagosians. I would like to ask you all, to please spread the word; Lagos State is open and ready for investment, innovation, and collaboration.”
Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Investment, Mrs. Solape Hammond, said the roundtable was part of shared aspiration towards making Lagos the most preferred investment destination in the world.
She reassured the investors about the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s determination to institute business-friendly measures to boost investors’ confidence and guarantee trust, adding that her office is working with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to minimise all perceived threats and scale-up strategic benefits.
“It is an incontrovertible fact that Lagos derived its age-long excellence partly from the worthy contribution of private investment to its socio-economic development, hence, the commitment towards creating a conducive atmosphere for private businesses to strive.
“As carefully exemplified by Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his developmental agenda, T.H.E.M.E.S, the utmost goal is to make Lagos the most desirable investment destination in the world. The ability to attract investment remains the hallmark of healthy economies all over the world,” she said.
Also speaking, Commissioners for Transport (Dr. Frederick Oladeinde), Energy (Mr. Lere Odusote), Agriculture (Ms Bisola Olusanya), Tourism, Arts and Culture (Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf), Health (Prof. Akin Abayomi), Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure (Engr. Aramide Adeyoye) and Director-General, Office of Public Private Partnership (Mr. Ope George), who spoke passionately on huge investment opportunities in different sectors in the state and urged investors to tap into them.
breaking
Ogun Assembly orders Nollywood actor’s arrest for parading self as monarch
The Ogun State House of Assembly has ordered security agencies to arrest a Nollywood star, Goriola Hassan, for allegedly parading himself as the Oba-elect of Imobi in the Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the state.
The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, during plenary on Thursday ordered that Hassan should be arrested and presented to the Assembly within 14 days.
The Assembly had in August threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Goriola after he snubbed two previous invitations of the lawmakers over the allegations against him.
Oluomo ordered his arrest following the presentation and adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.
The committee Chairman, Bolanle Ajayi, while reading the committee’s report, accused Goriola of converting a government building to private use.
Ajayi also accused the Nollywood actor of disobeying the orders of constituted authority that asked him to stop parading himself as the Olu of Imobi.
The committee affirmed that the Onitasin of Itasin remained the only king and prescribed authority in Imobi land.
The committee recommended that the government building, which was the Government’s Community Dispensary House at Fotedo, Imobi, converted to private use by Goriola, be taken over by the community and he should be declared wanted and handed over to the security agencies.
