NEWS
ASUU gives conditions to call off strike
The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, says the union is willing to end its seven-month-old strike.
Osodeke disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, at a National Town Hall Meeting on Tertiary Education tagged: ‘The Locked Gates of our Citadels -A National Emergency.’
Recall that the union embarked on industrial action on February 14, making it over seven months since public universities across the country were closed down.
The Federal Government recently sued ASUU at the industrial court in an attempt to end the strike.
Osodeke reiterated the union’s commitment to return to school if the Federal Government puts its proposal on the table, saying that negotiation could be reached if the government was willing.
“If the government loves this country, these children and their parents, then they should come to the table and let us resolve these issues in one day”.
The ASUU president also expressed sadness over the lingering strike resulting in the government taking the union to court.
He said suing the union was not an option as it would further worsen the situation of the students and tertiary education in the country.
Osodeke claimed that if the court forces the lecturers to return to school, they won’t force them to teach with open minds, saying that the students would be at the receiving end.
NEWS
Lagos govt may close Ladipo, Oyingbo markets
The Lagos State Government on Thursday threatened to shut down both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets indefinitely next Thursday over traders’ indiscriminate waste disposal.
The government explained that the move became imperative following the markets’ refusal to pay for waste services, and poor waste management at the markets.
The Lagos State Waste Management Agency’s Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, who made this known said traders in both markets engaged in unwholesome environmental practices.
The unwholesome environmental practices, he said, continued in the markets despite repeated warnings.
“Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.
“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets,” Odumboni was quoted as saying in a statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Folashade Kadiri.
He added, “We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities.
“However, these efforts are being tainted by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.”
He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.
NEWS
Gov Abiodun hints at becoming a King after his tenure is over
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has on Wednesday indicated that he might become a traditional ruler after leaving office.
Abiodun, who reemphasized that he is a prince from a royal family, said he might go and search for the crown and join the league of traditional rulers in Ogun, who he said he envies because their reign is till death.
The governor disclosed this while addressing traditional rulers at a meeting in Joga Orile, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.
Abiodun said the Ogun West monarchs, led by the Eselu of Iselu, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, had visited his office to inform him of their decision to endorse his second term ambition.
According to Abiodun, he had insisted that the endorsement be done within the domain of the monarchs, who tagged themselves “The Trusted Royals.”
“When the executive of The Trusted Royals muted the idea that they wanted to endorse me, I said let me come to your domain for the endorsement.
“You know that I’m also a prince. Maybe after I leave office, I will now go and sit down and think of how to go and carry my crown somewhere. So that I will be crowned an Oba in my retirement,” Abiodun said.
The governor said, “We must always give you (Obas) the regards due to you. I, particularly, understand the roles of Obas in governance. You’re the closest to the grassroots. You’re the custodians of our varying reach culture and traditions. You’re the ones that feel the pulse of our citizens. You know them better than we do, and we must ensure that we continue to consult with you.
“We must accord you the importance and the relevance that your throne deserves.”
The Iperu-born Abiodun said the governor’s office, though highly exalted, does not confer on him the status of an emperor or a king that cannot be questioned.
He maintained that the governor is only the custodian of the powers vested in him by way of an election to allow him to govern over his people democratically.
“This office does not say I cannot be questioned. I am a servant leader; and I am tenured, unlike you. I’m very envious (of you), I’m tenured. Some of you have been on your thrones for years. I know Kabiyesi Awujale has been on the throne for over 60 years.”
Abiodun said he is cognizant that his position is transient, saying he would not take it for granted.
“I’ve promised to serve the people of Ogun State very diligently. I will be fair, I promise to be just, equitable and I promise that no part of this state will be developed at the expense of another part,” he stated.
NEWS
Musiliu Smith resigns as Police commission chairman
Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) has resigned his position.
Ikechukwu Ani, PSC Head of Information, confirmed his exit to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The spokesman disclosed that an official statement would soon be issued by the commission.
Smith reportedly wrote a notice of resignation to President Muhammad Buhari which has been approved.
He is expected to hand over to Justice Clara Ogunbiyi retired, representing the judiciary at the commission.
76-year-old Smith was appointed Inspector General of Police in May 1999 and retired in March 2002.
Ogunbiyi, 74, is a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
