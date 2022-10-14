ASUU finally suspends strike

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has resolved to call off its eight months old strike, thus paving way for the reopening of the country’s public universities across the nation.

The decision to suspend the prolonged industrial action came after an all-night meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUU in Abuja.

The union agreed to suspend the strike conditionally based on the assurances given by the federal government to offset its salary arrears, and to meet its stated demands within given timelines.

Although details of the demands and timelines were not immediately made available, the source said that this will be provided in a press conference which will be addressed by the ASUU president later today.

The federal government had dragged ASUU to the National Industrial Court following the breakdown of negotiations.

Consequently, the Court granted the government’s plea for an injunction for ASUU members to resume work pending the resolution of the case The order of the court for ASUU to resume work was also upheld by the appeal court after the union approached it.

The appeal court gave ASUU up till today to obey its directive or be charged with contempt.

However, within the intervening period, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila waded into the issue and brokered some agreements which was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for approval..

ASUU convened the NEC to articulate the responses of its members and possibly suspend their strike.