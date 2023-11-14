ASUU , COEASU direct members to join nationwide strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have written to all zonal coordinators and chairpersons of the unions and demand that members be mobilised for the nationwide strike in line with the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

The two unions in separate letters to their members urged compliance with the directive.

The letter by ASUU was signed by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, while the letter by COEASU was signed by Dr. Ahmed Bazza Lawan , General Secretary .

ASUU’s letter read, “The Nigeria Labour Congress at a Joint National Executive Council of NLC and TUC directed all affiliate unions to commence withdrawal of services with effect from 12 midnight today November 13, 2023.

“As an affiliate of NLC, all members of our union are hereby directed to join this action of NLC to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and the leadership of the union.

COEASU’s letter read : Following a joint virtual meeting of NLC and TUC NEC which held today 13th November 2023, and in compliance with the directive to commence an indefinite Nation – wide strike action. The leadership of COEASU hereby directs all chapters to comply accordingly.