ASUU calls off strike, all universities to resume Monday ,October 17

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has announced the calling off of its lingering strike following an order by industrial court and court of appeal on October 7, 2022 sequel to a memorandum signed by the federal government.

According to a statement signed by Emmanuel Osodeke, president of ASUU on Tuesday, October 11, “The strike which was embarked starting from February 14 is temporarily suspended. Hence, all students are urged to resume full activities from Monday, October 17.

While announcing the suspension of the strike, our union will not hesitate to review its position should the government renege on the signed memorandum of action. The union apologises for all inconvenience caused to students and parents alike.”

Ifeanyi Abada, the chapter chairman of ASUU at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in Enugu State in a chat confirmed the decision to suspend the strike based on the appeal court order and the appeal by the speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We are law abiding citizens and would not want to go against the court order, besides, the speaker of the House of Representatives appealed to us to call off the strike, while the government addresses the remaining issues,” said.

However, he said the congresses are to organize branch meetings this week and from the resolutions the final date of resumption will be ascertained.

Recall that the appeal court sitting in Abuja had earlier on asked ASUU members to obey the order of the national industrial court and return to the classroom after eight months of strike before it could entertain their appeal.

The appeal court insisted that the lecturers must adhere to the interlocutory order of the national industrial court (NIC), which had on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 ordered the aggrieved university lecturers to return to the classroom till the court determines the legal action instituted against them by the federal government.