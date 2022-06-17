NEWS
ASUU accuses government of using starvation to intimidate members
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Nigerian government of attempting to use intimidation and nonpayment of their entitlements to stop their push for the revitalisation of tertiary education in the country.
The striking lecturers made this known in a circular released on Thursday by its National President, Emmanuel Osodeke.
They said in the last 16 weeks that they have been on industrial strike, the government has stopped the payment of their salaries. The ASUU president, therefore, commended the union members for their perseverance toward achieving a common goal.
The circular reads: “Our roll-over strike is 16 weeks old now. As the struggle continues, members are commended for their commitment and steadfastness in the patriotic struggle for the survival of the University system in our country.
“Members are particularly applauded for keeping faith with the Union in spite of the hardship imposed on our families as a result of the stoppage of salaries. You have made the statement loud and clear that we are not beggars and, as a result, hunger is an impotent instrument to break our resolve.
“Our iron-cast resolve has forced the government to sit down and negotiate with us. We have had five meetings with the Federal Government Team and two meetings with the Minister of Education.
“The renegotiation of the 2009 agreement of ASUU-FGN agreement is progressing smoothly and has reached an advanced stage. However, we must remain focused to the end of this struggle.
“UTAS has been tested for the 3rd time. So far NITDA has tested UTAS and USPS and will start testing IPPIS next week. We are undeterred by the antic of some government officials in this respect.
“It is clear that hunger, misinformation, distortion of facts, intimidation and other sundry acts of arm-twisting have failed to break our resolve to date; they should not break us now.”
“Ignore fake news and divisive information emanating from the social media and a section of the press. If in doubt over any issue, contact your chairperson for correct information. We are at the threshold of victory. Let us keep faith with the Union. A people united can never be defeated,” the circular added.
ASUU has been on strike for over four months to press home its demands.
The striking lecturers’ demands include funding for the revitalisation of public universities, Earned Academic Allowances, use of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.
The lecturers went on strike on February 14 and have been extending it. In May, the union extended the strike by another 12 weeks.
Osodeke had said it was to give the government more time “to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.”
“The Federal Government has been grossly mishandling the crisis, fielding incompetent, arrogant ministers, and treating the education sector with disdain. It has to act quickly to end the impasse, fulfil its obligations and persuade the dons to resume work immediately,” the ASUU leader had said.
Also, the non-teaching staff of universities including Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU, and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have embarked on industrial actions after the failure of the government to meet the demands of the respective unions.
NEWS
Lagos residents protest at IKEDC office, insist on ‘No meter, No payment’
Some residents of Agege area of Lagos State on Thursday, June 16, disrupted commercial activities at the Akowonjo Business Unit of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).
The residents, under the aegis of Oko-Oba/Orile Development Union, stalled activities of the Business Unit at Ponle in the Egbeda area of the state, by blocking the entrance of the disco company.
The aggrieved residents were protesting against incessant blackouts and arbitrary billings by IKEDC.
Bearing placards with inscriptions which read, ‘No Prepaid Meter, No Payment’, ‘Say No To Unjustifiable Payment of Net Arrears’, ‘Say No to Unlawful Conduct of Ikeja Electricity Company’, ‘Say No to Illegal Account’, among others, the residents insisted that estimated billings should be stopped henceforth.
The residents insisted that they will not make any payment to IKEDC except the company provides pre-paid meters.
While speaking during the peaceful protest, Secretary of the union, Comrade Omotayo Ojo, said IKEDC is making the communities pay electricity tariffs that they did not use.
He stated said except the company fulfil its obligations, the community will not allow staffs of the company to carry out disconnections.
“We wish to state clearly that until the arbitrary billings are resolved, no staff of IKEDC will be allowed to carry out disconnections”, Ojo said.
Addressing the protesters, the Business Manager of the unit, who identified himself simply as Abayomi, promised to look into their complaints
He, however, stated that the problem could only be resolved permanently with the provision of prepaid meters promised by the government.
He noted that the government had not fulfilled its promise of supplying enough prepaid meters to the company.
“Before now, for about one and half years, the government gave us prepaid meters, and they promised they would provide others, you all read it on pages of the newspapers. We gave out the ones they gave us, ever since then, no meter came,” Abayomi added.
He promised that henceforth, the meter readings from all transformers serving the residents would be done transparently in the presence of the community’s representatives.
“We have agreed that we will be taking the readings together and be sure the billings we are giving are not out of estimation.”
NEWS
We’ll soon carry arms to protect ourselves as Nigeria police have failed us, Governor Akeredolu tells AGF Malami
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday warned that Nigerian citizens would soon be left with no other choice but to arm themselves considering the failure of the police to protect them.
Akeredolu, who delivered the keynote address at the meeting of the Attorney-Generals of the 36 States of Nigeria held in Lagos, said the police should “close shop” if they could not afford to have the equipment needed to protect Nigerians.
The three-day event is meant for the discussion of critical legal issues relating to Value Added Tax (VAT), stamp duty, 1999 Constitution amendments and $418 million Paris Club Refunds, all of which have pitted the state governments against the Federal government.
Though Nigeria claims to be a federal system, it does not practise federalism and has centralised police under the control of the federal government. Many Nigerians including some governors have been clamouring for state police to curb the worsening insecurity in the country.
Akeredolu, whose position was countered by the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, said, “We will carry arms very soon, Oga Malami (referring to the AGF), there is no other way, the police have failed.”
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, some terrorists attacked a church in Akeredolu’s home town. The terrorists stormed St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo town, killing no fewer than 40 congregants and injuring several others.
The governor said the failure of the Nigerian government to adequately fund the police was affecting the discharge of their responsibilities.
According to him, the police blamed the non-availability of vehicles for their failure to mobilise to the scene of the attack on the Owo church quickly.
He said, “The current spate of insecurity in the country leaves us with no room for equivocation on the right of the states to maintain law and order through the establishment of state police.”
“The Federal Government getting 52 per cent of the country’s revenue allocation is the main cause of the problem. There are some funds at the federal level that they don’t know what to do with. And the states and local governments are being starved. This is a direct consequence of long military rule,” the governor also noted during his speech.
Malami, in his address, however, said the governors lacked the moral ground to ask for restructuring when they have “colonised the resources of local governments”.
He said, “A further question is whether a state governor that undermines the democratic process, that refuses to inaugurate members of the state house of assembly that were elected equally stands a moral ground to clamour for restructuring against the backdrop of the fact that he does not believe in allowing the system to effectively and efficiently operate?”
Regarding the Paris Club refunds, Malami said, “The present controversies surrounding the Paris/London Club loan refunds could have been avoided if the NGF/state governments and ALGON, who engaged the services of consultants and contractors honoured their agreements.
“NGF and ALGON have not denied engaging the consultants and contractors on behalf of their respective states and local governments,” he added.
NEWS
War: China promises to support Russia
China has reiterated its support for Russia on “sovereignty and security” matters.
Chinese President Xi Jinping made the promise in a call with Russian leader, Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to CNN.
This is upholding China’s backing for the countries’ partnership despite the global backlash against Putin over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Speaking on his 69th birthday, Xi also pledged to deepen strategic coordination between the two countries, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.
A separate readout from the Kremlin said the two leaders stressed their countries’ relations “were at an all-time high” and reaffirmed their commitment to “consistently deepen the comprehensive partnership.”
The call is thought to be the second time Xi and Putin have spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine. They also spoke just days after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Latest News
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
PDP picks Okowa as Atiku’s running mate
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bitcoin sees slight rebound after nearly falling below $20,000, but it’s still at late 2020 levels
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Nigeria: Inflation reaches 11-month high of 17 percent
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Chelsea reduce Lukaku’s asking price, pick replacement
-
NEWS1 day ago
Tinubu submits Masari’s name as running mate
-
NEWS2 days ago
Nigerian airlines may shut down operations as aviation fuel hits N714 per litre
-
NEWS1 day ago
War: China promises to support Russia
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Bank of England set for fifth straight rate hike as growth and the pound wobble