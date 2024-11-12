Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers is among a group of five players added to England’s squad for this month’s Nations League fixtures against Greece and Ireland after eight players withdrew. Interim boss Lee Carsley is overseeing his final two fixtures, in Athens on Thursday and at Wembley three days later, before handing the reins over to Thomas Tuchel. Carsley will be without string of senior players — seven from the top four clubs in the Premier League — after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden withdrew from the squad.

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also pulled out.

Attacking midfielder Rogers, 22, has received his first senior call-up after impressing for Unai Emery’s Villa side this season, scoring three times and providing three assists.

Jarrod Bowen and Jarrad Branthwaite, along with the uncapped Tino Livramento and James Trafford, have also been added to the squad.

Arsenal’s Rice and Saka were forced off during the second half of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa but is set to return later this month.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had expressed his bemusement at Grealish being called up despite not featuring for his club since October 20.

Carsley will return to his role as England Under-21s manager after the Nations League games, with Tuchel starting his job in January.

Defeat in Athens would end England’s chances of automatic promotion from the second tier of the Nations League.

