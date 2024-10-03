Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich LIVE Telecast: Unai Emery is hoping Aston Villa can summon the spirit of the club’s 1982 European Cup final win over Bayern Munich when the German giants visit Birmingham in the Champions League on Wednesday. Villa’s return to the top level of European football after a 41-year wait began successfully with a 3-0 win at Swiss side Young Boys two weeks ago. But Villa Park’s first taste of the competition since it was re-branded as the Champions League brings back memories of the club’s greatest-ever night.

When will the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, October 3 (IST).

Where will the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be played at Villa Park, Birmingham.

What time will the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match start?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday).

Where to follow the live telecast of the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match?

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)