Aston Villa urged to appoint ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery by Jamie Carragher | Football

Aston Villa are searching for Steven Gerrard’s replacement (Pictures: Getty)

Jamie Carragher has urged Aston Villa to appoint former Arsenal manager Unai Emery as Steven Gerrard’s replacement.

He said on Sky Sports: ‘I think it would be a fantastic appointment. I’m a huge fan of Unai Emery.

‘If you look at his career he’s had success with teams just below the elite, those teams almost fighting with the bigger clubs.

‘It didn’t go well for him at Arsenal but you look at what he did at Villarreal.

‘No disrespect but he’s not the type of manager for Barcelona or Real Madrid but he can compete against big teams with more money.

‘He gets teams organised and he’s a super coach. For Aston Villa right now, that would be a great appointment.’

