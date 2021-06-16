SPORTS
Aston Villa table offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe
Aston Villa have made an offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.
Villa have made an offer in the region of £25m for Arsenal starlet Smith Rowe.
And Real Madrid are also considering trying to exploit Arsenal’s interest in Martin Odegaard by asking for attacking midfielder Smith Rowe in exchange.
Villa have made their latest bold move of this transfer window by tabling a bid for Smith Rowe. Arsenal are expected to rebuff Villa’s approach.
Villa have already beaten Arsenal to the signing of Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia. The Argentinian arrived for a club-record £33m in a statement-of-intent deal and Smith Rowe is one of the next targets in Villa’s sights.
Ambitious Villa have big plans for this summer window as they bid to build on last season’s mid-table finish and manager Dean Smith is keen to add to the core of young, English talent he already has in his Villa squad.
As well as Smith Rowe he also wants to prise Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse away from St Mary’s.
SPORTS
UEFA take final decision on banning Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus from Champions League
UEFA have admitted Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona into next season’s Champions League, despite their refusal to pull out of the proposed breakaway European Super League (ESL) project.
The European football governing body confirmed it has sent out admission letters to all the clubs that will participate in the competition.
Disciplinary proceedings against Juve, Barca and Real have also been suspended by UEFA’s independent appeals body.
“Admission letters have been sent to all clubs participating in next season’s Uefa club competitions today,” UEFA said on Tuesday.
Juve, Barca and Real are the last of the 12 clubs who signed up to the Super League, not to have distanced themselves from the breakaway project.
The English Premier League Big Six all pulled out, along with Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.
SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks two records as Portugal begin Euro 2020 with victory
Reigning European champions Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in their opening game of Euro 2020 in Budapest.After stubborn resistance, the Hungarians had their hearts broken late on.
First by an 84th-minute Raphael Guerreiro deflected strike, and then a Cristiano Ronaldo brace.
The Juve striker stepped up to put the game to bed from the penalty spot moments later, and he added a third after some intricate passing.
The 36-year-old linked wonderfully well in the penalty box with substitutes Rafa Silva and Joao Moutinho, before rounding the goalkeeper to finish off the dogged hosts.
The goals move Ronaldo on to 11 at the Euros, two clear of previous joint-record holder Michel Platini.
Marco Rossi’s men had parked the bus successfully for 85 minutes, thinking that they had taken an unlikely lead when Szabolcs Schon beat Rui Patricio at his near post, but his dream strike would be ruled out for offside in a let off for the joint pre-tournament favourites.
Diogo Jota of Liverpool was wasteful with numerous chances, and Bruno Fernandes hardly got a sniff in the number 10 role, other than a long-range drive that tested Peter Gulacsi in the home net, but in the end, it wouldn’t matter; with the Portuguese ultimately reigning supreme, getting their Euros campaign off to the perfect start – just.
SPORTS
Gusau re-elected AFN President, Adeleye, Idem finish First, Second VPs
President of the Athletics Federation of NIgeria (AFN), Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has been reelected.
He was reelected at the 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, held at the Jambali Hotel, Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
Announcing the results of the polls, Chairman 2021 AFN Electoral Congress, Otunba Jambright Sumounu said that Gusau polled 20 out of available 22 votes to emerge winner.
For the position of AFN First Vice President, Sumounu announced Prince Sunday Adeleye winner with 15 votes.
According to him, Patrick Esther got three votes, while Solomon Abari garnered for for that position.
Nneka Idem secured victory in the Second Vice President position as she got 13 out of the 22 votes, leaving opponents, Janet Wilson 1and Esther Mali with one and eight votes .
Some dignitaries that observed the election are former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, Mayor of Juba City and South Sudan Athletics Federation, President, General Samir, Camas and former House of Representatives member, Ismail Hussein.
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
6 things you must avoid during foreplay!
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Tinubu arrives from Dubai
-
LIFESTYLES18 hours ago
5 most adorable things you can do after sex
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Top 5 sex festivals in the world!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Military gunships kill’ over 1,000 cows in Nasarawa
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
7 lies men often tell you about sex!
-
BUSINESS17 hours ago
7 Million Nigerians Forced Into Poverty In 2020 – World Bank
-
NEWS2 days ago
Google removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Play Store