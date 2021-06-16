Aston Villa table offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe

Aston Villa have made an offer for Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe.

Villa have made an offer in the region of £25m for Arsenal starlet Smith Rowe.

And Real Madrid are also considering trying to exploit Arsenal’s interest in Martin Odegaard by asking for attacking midfielder Smith Rowe in exchange.

Villa have made their latest bold move of this transfer window by tabling a bid for Smith Rowe. Arsenal are expected to rebuff Villa’s approach.

Villa have already beaten Arsenal to the signing of Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia. The Argentinian arrived for a club-record £33m in a statement-of-intent deal and Smith Rowe is one of the next targets in Villa’s sights.

Ambitious Villa have big plans for this summer window as they bid to build on last season’s mid-table finish and manager Dean Smith is keen to add to the core of young, English talent he already has in his Villa squad.

As well as Smith Rowe he also wants to prise Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse away from St Mary’s.