Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard following Fulham defeat

Aston Villa have confirmed Steven Gerrard has been sacked as manager with immediate effect.

The Premier League side announced their decision to part ways with the former England international just an hour after their 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

A brief statement from the club read: ‘Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect.

‘A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.’

Thursday’s defeat at Craven Cottage leaves Villa 17th in the Premier League – three points from botto having won just two of their 11 games this season, losing seven.

