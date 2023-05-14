Associates Of ‘President-Elect’ Tinubu Meet Staunch Critic, Bode George Behind Closed Doors In Lagos – Sources

As part of a plot to gain support for the largely isolated “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu, some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos are reportedly holding a close-door meeting with a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George.

The APC leaders, who were said to be in the meeting with the elder statesman, are leaders of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of the party in Lagos State, sources confirmed.

According to Vanguard, the meeting is led by Prince Tajudeen Olusi and a Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

It was learnt that although the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, the APC leaders are seeking the former Military Governor of Ondo State’s support for the “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu, as he assumed power on May 29.

It was also gathered that the APC leaders were mounting pressure on George to cease further media attacks on Tinubu.

SaharaReporters reports that Bode George has been a very critic of former governor of Lagos State.

The former military governor had in 2022 prior to the February 25 presidential election described Tinubu, as a “bundle of lies.”

While featuring on Channels Television programme, he had said, “I absolutely have no qualms, no quarrel with Tinubu, but all I know is that everything he has said he was or his name is this or his school is that it’s a bundle of lies.

“I’m a bonafide Lagosian, we knew what Lagos was like, and Lagos remains the commercial nerve centre, not only in Nigeria but in the whole of West Africa. What has this fellow done to us?”

However, after the February presidential election which Tinubu was declared winner, George vowed not to attend the swearing-in ceremony. He noted that the decision was not based on any personal grudge against Tinubu, but rather on his commitment to upholding the sanctity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

The elder statesman expressed his concern about the manipulations and violence that characterised the election that brought Tinubu into office. He emphasized that the case was still pending in court, and he had full trust in the judiciary system to deliver a just verdict.

According to him, he would wait for the court decision before deciding whether to leave Nigeria. He vowed to continue standing for the truth and would always put Nigeria’s interest first.