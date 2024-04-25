Gunmen have allegedly abducted the Assistant Controller of Corrections of the Niger State Correctional Centre Minna, ACC Abdulrahamam Ibrahim Gelele.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), CSC Rabiu Mohammed Shuaibu, the ACC was kidnaped since the April 17, 2024.

Shuiabu disclosed that the officer was abducted along Ilorin – Minna road when he was coming back from Ilorin on vacation.

The incident has been shrouded in secret with the belief that he will regain his freedom soon but after over a week it has become the talk in the headquarters of the centre.

It also revealed that the kidnappers had so far made contact with family of the victim once and since then, cut off all communications with either his office or the family.

According to the statement, “The Controller of Corrections, Nigerian Correctional Service, Niger State CC Mohammed Hamisu Isa, on behalf of the officers and men of the command solicit your prayers for his safe release and freedom from the captives, please.”

