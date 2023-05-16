Assault Video: Nigerian Police Invade Seun Kuti’s House In Search Of Evidence To Nail Him For Different Crime, Seize Wife’s Phone

The police on Tuesday stormed the residence of Seun Kuti and ransacked it in search of evidence to nail the Afrobeat singer.

SaharaReporters learnt that some police officers invaded Seun’s residence in Lagos and thoroughly combed it as they fished for evidence to charge him with a separate crime.

It was learnt that the officers took the musician along when they went to his house and seized his wife’s mobile phone.

“The police came with him to search his house and seized his wife’s phone.

“They’re are looking for evidence to charge him with a different crime,” a source privy to the operation told SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

On Monday, SaharaReporters exclusively reported that the police drove Seun’s wife away from the police station when she brought him food after calling her all sorts of names and threatening to arrest her as an accomplice.

But earlier today (Tuesday), SaharaReporters reported that the Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos granted bail to the musician.

The court also ordered the Nigerian police to finish their investigation into the alleged assault of a policeman in 48 hours and allow Kuti to go home.

“The court grants police 48 hours to complete ‘their investigations’ after which Kuti can be left to go home on bail.

“Kuti’s bail is with two sureties who must be with landed property in Lagos,” a source had said.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Chief Magistrate also asked the police to remove themselves from prosecuting him.

She directed that the case file should be duplicated and forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for prosecution.

SaharaReporters had reported that the police prosecutors claimed at the Magistrate Court that the assaulted policeman was in a coma, and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a source who was in the courtroom had said, “The Chief Magistrate Mrs, Adeola Olatunbosun Magistrate Court 1 Yaba took statement from the Nigerian police applying to detain Seun Kuti for 21 days, claiming the policeman he allegedly assaulted is in a coma at an undisclosed hospital.

“However, Kuti’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika countered that the police already stated publicly that the police officer trailed and went to Seun’s house and accepted N12,000 to repair his car. It also emerged that the DCP in Panti had gone to meet the Magistrate earlier before secretly moving Seun to the court without notifying his lawyer.

“They also accused Seun of not writing a statement, but Olumide-Fusika countered that he was there when Seun wrote a statement. The Chief Magistrate decided to go on recess to “study the file.””

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Magistrate Court began sitting by 12 pm, but Seun Kuti and his lawyers, who had got wind of the secret arraignment, were already in court.

“The police have moved Seun Kuti to the Yaba Magistrate Court for arraignment without notifying his lawyers. The magistrate is sitting by 12noon, but Seun and his lawyers are already in court,” a source had revealed.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kuti told the police personnel in Yaba, Lagos State that he would not volunteer any statement since the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, had already concluded his investigation and published the same report in the media.

Kuti, speaking through his lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in an update on Tuesday morning, noted that he would “at the right time and place” defend himself against Hundeyin’s published “investigative findings.”

SaharaReporters on Monday night reported that the police at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti refused to grant Seun Kuti bail after their futile attempt to trick him into writing a statement that would implicate him in the case of an alleged assault on a police officer.

SaharaReporters had learnt that his lawyer asked the police to grant the musician bail but the request was rejected under the pretext that they were yet to conclude with their investigation.

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti was on Monday arrested and handcuffed following his visit to the state police command.