The African Men Entertainment Kings (AFRIMEK) has finally fulfilled its promises to actress, Temidayo Morkinyo.

The disciplinary committee of the club has in a press statement revealed it has reached out to Temidayo and has fulfilled their promises to her.

According to the press statement, the committee had visited Temidayo and have taken care of her medical bills, and promised to repair her phone which got damaged during the fracas.

The committee disclosed that the total cost of her medical bills and mobile phone was valued at N100,000.

AFRIMEK suspends actor, Papa Show

Days back (AFRIMEK) in a letter signed by the Mayor, Femi Adebayo, had distanced itself from the actor.

Femi Adebayo, in the letter, stated that his actions do not represent the identity for which their club stands for and has been known to present.

His shameful act had left the association to sanction him and place him on immediate suspension, while further investigations are ongoing.

The association also sympathize with Temidayo Morkinyo and offered to cover her medical expenses.

Temidayo Morkinyo accuses Papa Show of assaulting her on movie set

The upcoming actress had suffered injury after being attacked by Papa Show.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Temidayo claimed that the actor had stormed her movie set in Ibadan, Oyo State with some boys to beat her up.

According to her, Papa Show punched her in the face and left her with a broken lip for reporting his unruly behavior to her bosses on Thursday, May 18.

Narrating the incident, she stated that she was on movie set when Papa Show called her rudely to buy him a drink. She further stated that she felt ridiculed with how he talked to her, but didn’t disobey.

She, however, went to report him to her bosses, Afeez Abiodun Seriki and Niyi Johnson, and they promised to call him to order.

In a surprising twist, the actor stormed her set with some people to beat her up after he was reprimanded.

Temidayo Morkinyo added that her family is calling for justice as the assault has allegedly left her in pain.