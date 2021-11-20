NEWS
Assassination of Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria – Ohanaeze
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared that there was no possibility of assassinating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.
The group said this in reaction to an alarm raised by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over Kanu’s safety.
Ohanaeze in a statement by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the Federal Government would never contemplate such as it knew the implications.
“Attempts to assassinate Nnamdi Kanu will end Nigeria; the Federal Government knows the consequences of hurting a British citizen in their custody.
“Such stories of assassination attempts is a ruse and will likely lead to creating disaffection to the already sealed deal between the FG and the neutral Igbo leaders for the release of Nnamdi Kanu,” Isiguzoro said in the statement on Friday.
He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for initiating a dialogue with neutral Igbo leaders led by Pa Mbazulike Amaechi without any South-East politician.
He noted that “Igbo politicians are the major problem in the South-East.
“The process for the release of Nnamdi Kanu began with the closed-door meeting between Buhari and Igbo leaders held yesterday (Friday) in Abuja.
“We hope that the FG will be sincere enough to keep their side of the bargain and shouldn’t be listening to the deceitful tales of the South-East politicians”.
The Ohanaeze scribe also told the IPOB to stop criticizing Buhari but channel their antagonism on South-East politicians who he said had squandered the people’s resources from 1999 to date.
NEWS
I watched my brother die, Aliko Dangote tells Tinubu
Aliko Dangote on Friday disclosed how his younger brother, Sani, died. Aliko Dangote, the richest African, who said he watched helplessly as his brother died, advised that his brother’s death should be a great lesson to the living.
He added that doctors had informed them that Sani was going to die. “We watched as the life-supporting machine was going down, ticking out the time,” he said in an emotion-laden voice.
Emotions were high as he narrated to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, how Sani died in a hospital in the United States of America (USA) on Sunday.
“It was not about money, neither what technology could offer. Sani, like every human, was mortal and so it was his exit time from the planet earth,” Aliko Dangote said as he told Tinubu that Sani inhaled his last oxygen before him, his mother and other members of his family, while on a life-supporting machine.
“We have always known that when there is life there is death. We as Muslims do not know who is next and it can be today, tomorrow or even now.
“That is why it is good to be good so that when you get there you can bid for whatever you were asked to do on earth. “Your Excellency, (referring to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje), you are our host because you are our governor and we really thank you for taking almost the whole week struggling with the crowds. It’s not easy. “I thank you all for your prayers and support. This will actually help us to reduce the pain we are going through. It is a very tough time for us, it has been a very trying moment especially for me. My late brother and I had a strong bond together.
“Having a brother like this (Sani), once you lose him it is really very painful. Because he died in front of me, our mother and all his children.
“The most painful thing is when you are told that your brother will be passing on in about an hour and you stand by watching as the machine is going down until it stopped working. It was very tormenting,” Aliko Dangote said.
Tinubu, in his condolences urged Dangote to take solace in the Lord and be strong.
Tinubu said: “We are here not just to commiserate with you. We are here to mourn our dear brother together. Sani is not yours alone, he was a Lagosian, a great Nigerian and a friend and brother to all of us here.
breaking
I was beaten, signed confessional statement under duress – Baba Ijesha
Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju, also known as Baba Ijesha, has denied his confessional statement in the child defilement case brought against him by the Lagos State government.
Olanrewaju told Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos Special Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, during his trial-within-trial that he signed the statement under duress.
According to the actor, he was beaten with a stick, forced to sit on the floor before he signed the statement.
He said everything in the statement was dictated to the police by the comedinete and complainant, Ms Damilola Adekola a.k.a Princess.
The defendant was being led in evidence by one of his counsels, Dada Awosika (SAN) during a trial-within-trial of the voluntariness of his statement before Justice Taiwo.
“My cloth was torn, I was forced to sit on the ground. My body was shaking. They showed me the statement, I did not volunteer the statement. I was just asked to sign it. Princess dictated everything to them,” he said.
Under cross examination by the prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, Baba Ijesha insisted he did not volunteer the statement but that the content was dictated to him by the police.
He also denied knowledge of the current residence of the complainant, insisting that only her former residence was known to him.
He however owned up to the names of his father, mother, primary and secondary schools attended, his age, dropping out of University of Lagos, Akoka when he could no longer cope with a course he was studying.
Baba Ijesha failed to respond when confronted by the prosecution that the IPO could not have known his details if he did not volunteer any information to her.
Earlier, Inspector Abigail, under examination by Awosika said the defendant freely volunteered his statement and that it was made without duress.
The police officer insisted she read cautionary words to Baba Ijesha and that he told her he understood English and everything she read to him.
She said, “The defendant was shaking when I was about to take his statement. I offered him a chair to sit to relax him but he said he preferred sitting on the floor to enable him stretch out his legs.
“I calmed him down and told him he had to write his statement. I asked him questions in English and he responded to all of them in English. He requested that I should help him to write his statement as he could not write because he was shaking.
“When we finished, I read the statement to him and he told me he understood everything and after that he signed the statement.”
Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a case of child molestation since April 2021 and was remanded in police custody after his arrest on April 22.
He was, however, released on June 24.
Justice Taiwo granted Baba Ijesha bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties: a lawyer and a family relation.
The judge ordered that the bail conditions must be granted within seven days while declaring that the next sittings will be on July 26 (today), 27 and 28.
He was charged on six-count charges of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.
breaking
Boko Haram kidnap 22 secondary schoolgirls in Niger for marriage
Gunmen suspected to be members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect have allegedly kidnapped a total of 22 girls in Kurebe community in Rafi local government area of Niger State on Thursday.
It was learnt the gunmen stormed the community and whisked the girls between 14 and 17 years purportedly to marry them.
It was gathered that before the abduction, the suspected sect members had informed the community to withdraw the girls from school as they (gunmen) would be coming for them.
Confirming the incident, a source from the area who would not want the name to be mentioned on prints expressed shock over the development, ” they actually carried out their threat without any resistance or any security check”.
According to the source, the group leader simply known as Malam Sadiku has been freely preaching weird Islamic ideology for several months in the area, despite reporting the development to relevant authorities with no action taken.
It would be recalled that the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, had earlier raised the alarm on several occasions that an Islamic group whose mode of operation is similar to Boko Haram had hoist its flag in Kaure a village close to Kurebe.
The state Police Public Relations Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for confirmation.
